Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Will Not Be Suspended for Las Vegas Incident

The latest news on the Ezekiel Elliott situation and rumblings around his status for the upcoming season has to be music to the ears of Dallas Cowboys fans. While there was concern that Elliott could be suspended following the incident earlier this offseason which occurred in Las Vegas, it was reported that will not be the case.

As NFL reporter Ed Werder revealed, the news came that Elliott will not be disciplined by the league.

“Source: Following yesterday’s meeting between Commissioner Roger Goodell and Ezekiel Elliott, the league office today informed the Cowboys the two-time NFL rushing champion did NOT violate the Personal Conduct Policy, and Elliott will NOT be punished for a May incident in Vegas” Werder tweeted.

According to Werder, it appears that Elliott’s approach to the situation and his vow to take advantage of the NFL’s available resources may have played a role in the running back avoiding punishment.

“That Elliott was contrite and demonstrated to Goodell awareness that he had shown poor judgment, combined with a vow to take advantage of resources the NFL provides to avoid putting himself in such situations in the future likely contributed to Elliott escaping punishment.”

NFL Issues Statement on Ezekiel Elliott

Shortly after the news was reported by Werder, the NFL issued a statement on Elliott and the incident. As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed, the statement confirmed that Goodell determined there was “no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action is warranted.”

The incident in question occurred in Las Vegas at the Electric Daisy Carnival. TMZ released the video footage, which appeared to show Elliott arguing with a woman. Later in the clip, a security guard could be seen confronting the Cowboys running back. At that point, Elliott proceeded to approach the security guard and get into his face.

At that point, there appeared to be contact made by Elliott with his forearm which pushed the man back into a barrier. The end result was the Cowboys running back being detained but not arrested. At the time, Kyle Johnson, who was the security guard involved, did not press charges.

Ezekiel Elliott Issues Apology on Social Media

After meeting with Goodell, Elliott broke his silence on the topic with a message posted on Twitter which focused on him taking responsibility for the incident. The 23-year-old running back stated that he was rededicating himself “to use all of the resources that the league has made available.”

It appears that the offseason drama surrounding Elliott and the situation in Las Vegas will now be in the rearview mirror for the young running back, at least in terms of his standing with the NFL. Now, he’ll shift his focus solely on the season ahead and move forward from an incident which some initially believed may have resulted in another suspension.

