Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka Girlfriend: Top-5 Movie & TV Credits on IMDB

Whenever Brooks Koepka is in contention at the PGA Tour, people inevitably search in droves for his girlfriend Jena Sims. This happens often, as the 29-year-old Florida golfer has three major victories over the last three seasons, as well as a second-place finish at last month’s U.S. Open.

At last week’s British Open, Sims made news again by confirming her relationship status with Koepka on Instagram, writing: “When the beach is rocky but your relationship ain’t 🙂.”

A week earlier, she attended the ESPY’s with Koepka when he took home honors for Best Male Golfer. She has become a constant presence on the PGA Tour, so naturally people want to know more about her.

“It’s so fun. I’m pretty lucky that my actual job isn’t a 9 to 5, so it really gives me flexibility to go out and watch Brooks,” Sims explained to Golf Digest. “This week, I had an audition in the city, so I was able to go watch Brooks [at Glen Oaks in Long Island] and then I went. But it’s nice. I love being able to support Brooks and watch him because he’s so talented. It’s so much fun to watch him.”

With that said, she has an accomplished career of her own as an actress and model. She has 39 credits for film and television on IMDB. She won the 2007 Miss Georgia Teen USA, earning a place in the Miss Teen USA competition months later.

Here’s her top-5 credits in her acting career (based on my personal opinion combined with IMDB ratings):

5. Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (4.0 on IMDB)

Sims played the role of NATO Delegate Lee in this edition of the Sharknado series. She starred alongside recognizable names such as Tara Reid, Chris Kattan and American Idol Season Two contestant Clay Aiken.

These movies are intentionally shoddy in terms of special effects, acting and writing. This is meant to elicit laughs, but I’ve always felt it’s more fun to watch a bad movie that is unintentionally awful (such as “The Room”). Sims’ role is small here, but it’s on the list due to the title.

4. Eric Andre Show (8.6 on IMDB)

Sims played the role of Guantanamo Babe in a 2016 episode of the trollish interview show. Andre is a comedian in the mold of Tom Green that opts to mess with guests, who were Warren G. and Kelly Osbourne in this episode.

She appears in an American flag two-piece and walks across the stage. For those following her on the PGA Tour, they already know about her athletic physique. The combination of that and Andre’s comedy in a bonus, but it’s such a minor role that it can’t be higher.

3. Dexter (8.7 on IMDB)

She played a role in a 2010 episode of the critically-acclaimed crime show entitled “The Big One.” Her character’s name is Masuka’s date, which is uncredited per IMDB. Vince Masuka is the lead forensic investigator for the Miami Metro Police on the show, and is played by C.S. Lee.

2. Entourage (8.5 on IMDB)

Sims plays a flight attendant in a 2010 episode entitled “Buzzed.”

1. Kill The Messenger (7.0 on IMDB)

This movie is about a journalist discovering how crack cocaine helped fund the Contras and freedom fighters in Nicaragua. Sims plays the role of the girlfriend of one of the druglords, played by Robert Patrick of Terminator 2 fame.

“It was so fun,” she said in an interview with Conn Jackson. “I have a scene with Jeremy Renner and I’m actually in one of the first, opening scenes of the film.”

The film received some smaller award recognition, including the Women Film Critics Circle and the Georgia Film Critics Association.

This one gets the nod due to the size of the role, plus the artistic quality of the film.