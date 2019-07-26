Jon Rahm WITB: What’s in the Bag & How to Get the Clubs

A top 10 player in the world, a peak into a Jon Rahm WITB — or what’s in the bag? — reveals a slew of TaylorMade golf clubs.
From his driver to woods to irons to wedges, Rahm is a TM guy all the way. And not just with clubs. When it comes to his golf accessories, he uses TaylorMade for everything.
So keep reading below for a more in-depth look into Rahm’s equipment and also to find out how you can get the gear for yourself.
-
What Rahm uses: TaylorMade M5 Driver (10.5 Degrees) with a Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft.
What you can get: You can get the base model of the M5, which was named a 2019 Hot List Gold winner for golf drivers by Golf Digest.
This driver is very popular with the pros, including Tiger Woods, who uses the M5 with a 9 degree loft.
The 460cc driver has very original technology, includin Speed Injected Twist Face, Hammerhead 2.0, and Inverse T-Track.
Let’s break each one down:
Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you have an off-center hit, the face is designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots. Then the Speed Injected technology was added. It is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can get the maximum distance based on your swing speed.
Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 slot helps produce a larger sweet spot and helps on miss-hits.
Inverse T-Track: The M5 has two 10 gram weights which can be moved along the track so you can get the perfect spin and trajectory by changing the Moment of Inertia and Center of Gravity.
The M5 is available in Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60 and Project X HZRDUS Smoke 70 shafts with a choice of Regular, Stiff, and Extra Stiff. The lofts are 9, 10.5, and 12 degrees and it comes in both right- and left-handed models.
-
What Rahm uses: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood (15 degrees) with a Aldila Tour Green 85 TX shaft. He’s also carries the M5 in 19 degrees with a Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X shaft.
What you can get: You can get the TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood, which is available in 2 lofts — 15 and 18 degrees. But there is a “Loft Sleeve” feature, which allows you to set different loft/lie combinations to cater to your swing. You can change the loft +/-2 degrees.
This fairway wood also has Twist Face and Speed Pocket technology, which are designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots on off-center hits, just like the M5 driver.
Another highlight is the movable 65 gram weight, which alows you to adjust the draw or fade positioning.
Rahm doesn’t use any hybrid golf clubs. Much like the M5 driver, this wood is quite popular with players on the PGA Tour.
The titanium M5 fairway woods are available for both right- and left-handed players in a Regular, Stiff, or Extra Stiff Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 75 graphite shaft.
-
What Rahm uses: TaylorMade P-750 Tour Proto Irons (4 through PW) with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts.
What you can get: The base model of the P-750 Irons are available in 3 through PW with TT Dynamic Gold Stiff Steel Shafts.
These irons are designed for the advanced player who prefer a more compact, forged clubhead. It has a shallow cavity, which is made of 1025 carbon steel, and uses a new, forging process that’s “three times more forceful than a standard forged press,” according to TaylorMade. Each club’s face and grooves are CNC milled.
The P-750s also have a thin topline, narrow sole, and a tighter leading edge for better turf interaction. The tungsten back bar (on the 3 though 7 irons) have a centered Center of Gravity (CG) placement and increased Moment of Inertia (MOI) for better playability and forgiveness.
These clubs are rather expensive, so you might want to protect them with a new set of golf iron covers.
-
What Rahm uses: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52. 56, 60 degrees) with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts. Rahm will also use the original Milled Grind Wedge.
What you can get: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Wedge in lofts of 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60, or 64 degrees.
For a better idea about Golf wedges and their loft degrees, it can be broken down like this: the pitching wedge (usually 46 to 48 degrees), sand wedge (54 to 58 degrees), gap wedge (50 to 53 degrees), and the lob wedge (around 58 degrees and higher).
The Hi-Toe wedge is highlighted by full-face scoring lines and bigger toe section to maximize spin on every shot and on every part of the club face. The versatile club is ideal for all sorts of shots around the green, flops, chips, bump-and-runs, pitches, and more.
Other top features include the Precision Weight Port (PWP), which is designed to relocate weight for better center of gravity (CG) that will create more balance and control; and the ZTP Groove Technology, which has steeper side walls, and is designed to maximum spin around the greens.
These wedges include Golf Pride grips and are also Hot List Gold winners by Golf Digest.
-
What Rahm uses: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red Putter
What you can get: You can bet the base model of the TaylorMade Spider Putter, in a number of style options, as well as right- and left-handed models in 33, 34, or 35 inches in length.
One of the top putters with PGA pros, Rory McIlroy uses the Spider X Copper,
This mallet-style putter has an unmistakable square head with movable weight technology so you can get your preferred weight to suit your stroke. The high Moment of Inertia (MOI) helps the face stay square which promotes more stability and smoother roll after contact.
The Spider Tour Red has a 3 degree loft and 70 degree lie.
-
What Rahm uses: TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls
What you can get: You can get the same exact golf balls Rahm uses.
Featuring a 5-layer technology, they are designed to give you the total combination of flight, velocity, feel, and control. It has a Tri-Fast Core that gives maximum carry and a low drag, while the Dual-Spin Cover is made of durable cast urethane and gives you excellent spin on wedge shots.
The Speed-Layer System is made of 4 increasingly stiff layers that helps with distance, control, and spin. The High-Flex Material (HFM) delivers high spring on contact, which leads to more ball speed.
The TaylorMade TP5 and TP5X balls are quite popular with some of the world’s top-ranked golfers.
-
What Rahm uses: TaylorMade Tour Staff Golf Bag.
What you can get: TaylorMade Tour Staff Golf Bag. This is a new style for 2019, too.
PGA players have caddies, so they don’t have to lug around all their gear (hence, you don’t see any carry golf bags on Tour), but staff bags have all the room you need — 12 total pockets in all. 2 for accessories, 2 velour lined pockets for valuables, 2 garment pockets for your golf gear. There are also 2 lined cooler pockets, and 1 apiece for tees and balls.
As for the design, the Tour Staff Bag has a 6-way top and a 3-point padded shoulder strap.
Other features include an golf umbrella sleeve and towel clip.
-
What Rahm uses: TaylorMade Tour Preferred Golf Glove
What you can get: TaylorMade Tour Preferred Golf Glove
The Tour Preferred Glove is designed for maximum performance, including grip, feel, and fit. Made of AAA Cabretta TM Soft Tech leather, it has perforations on the fingers for added breathability and antimicrobial properties to help minimize odors.
- The glove also has a contoured fit wrist lining for extra comfort, a stretch fit tab so you can get a secure fit, and a moisture wicking wristband which is designed to keep you cool and dry.