NBA MVP Odds: Dynamic Duos Trailing Giannis Antetokounmpo

There have been four dynamic duos formed in the NBA either through free agency or trades in the wildest offseason ever in the Association. They are Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Los Angeles Clippers and, the most recent one, Russell Westbrook and James Harden with the Houston Rockets. LeBron and Harden are the only two guys who stayed with their teams from last season.

What does the Westbrook/Harden duo have over the others? The only pairing where both players have won NBA MVP Awards (and scoring titles). Westbrook won his in 2016-17 when he became the second player in league history to average a triple-double over a full season – he has done it the past two years, too. Harden won his in 2017-18 and has been a runner-up three times, including this past season. Since the NBA/ABA merger, only one player has more MVP runners-up: Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird (1981-83 and 1988). Michael Jordan and Durant also have been a runner-up three times each.

It would seem tough for any of these guys in such a pairing to win the 2019-20 MVP because their superstar teammates are so good they will siphon off some statistics and votes. Durant isn’t even a betting option because he’s expected to miss the entire season off his torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in the NBA Finals with Golden State.

Harden is a +700 third-favorite on the NBA MVP odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and no one handles the ball or plays isolation more than the “Beard.” However, his numbers almost have to drop with Westbrook (+2500) around.

LeBron is +900 on those NBA odds to win his fifth MVP, which would tie Jordan for second-most all-time behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s six. Almost hard to believe James hasn’t won it since 2012-13. He’ll be the Lakers’ starting point guard this season in a bit of a role change (at least officially). Davis is +1000.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the NBA last season and won his first MVP Award. The “Greek Freak” became the second Buck in history to win the award (Abdul-Jabbar) and tied former Phoenix Suns great Steve Nash as the lowest-drafted MVP in the lottery era at No. 15 overall. The Freak is a +300 favorite to repeat at online betting sites.

Golden State’s Steph Curry, the MVP in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, is +500 to win a third. He could put up video game numbers this season with Durant gone and Klay Thompson perhaps missing all of it with the torn ACL suffered in the NBA Finals. Consider what Curry did in Game 4 of the Finals against Toronto when Thompson and Durant were out: 47 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.