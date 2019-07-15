Novak Djokovic’s Wife, Jelena Djokovic, Celebrates Wimbledon on Instagram

Novak Djokovic’s Wife, Jelena Djokovic, Celebrates Wimbledon on Instagram

Getty Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic and their son Stefan look on after he won the 2018 Wimbledon title.

While Roger Federer’s wife, Mirka Federer, watched nervously at the Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, was absent. This does not mean Jelena was not cheering her husband on from home. Jelena posted several Instagram messages congratulating her husband for winning Wimbledon.

Novak’s wife posted a photo of the tennis star posing with the Wimbledon trophy along with numerous heart emojis. Jelena also reposted a friend’s congratulatory message that she was tagged in. Here’s a look at a couple of the photos Jelena posted to her Instagram Story after Novak’s big Wimbledon win.

Jelena Djokovic celebrated her husband’s big Wimbledon title on Instagram.

Jelena did not give a reason for why she was not in England for the big match, but Novak’s wife has been posting messages about some of the community work the couple is involved in.

Jelena is the co-founder and director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation. While her husband was winning matches at Wimbledon, Jelena posted a photo on Instagram about their recent work with Serbian youth (translated to English).

@exit_fondation: Jelena Djokovic @jelenadjokovicndf in front of @novakfoundation and Dusan Kovacevic in front of the #ExitFondation signed a memorandum on long-term cooperation to improve the position of pre-school children in Serbia, which begins with the action “Yes, and for me be places – we build kindergartens together”, and continues with others global campaigns like # Stars4Kids and EXIT LIFE Aid 2020.

Jelena & Novak Are the Proud Parents of 2 Kids

Na ovom snimku čitam sa Tarom njenu prvu knjigu. Tada je ona imala samo 7 meseci. Sećam se da sam bila tako ponosna na nju, pa i sada, kada pogledam ovaj video posle toliko vremena, ne mogu a da se ne divim njenim ručicama koje istražuju stranice, i uzbuđenju koje pokazuje kada okrećemo svaku novu 😍 Jako mi je drago što smo se upoznali sa knjigama tako rano jer sada zajedno otkrivamo nove svetove u nekim novim knigama, a to je nešto što me neizmerno raduje. U čast Međunarodnog dana knjige, proslavljamo značaj čitanja i čaroliju kojom knjige ispunjavaju naš život. Moj #NDF tim, @generalisrbija i ja vas pozivamo da podelite trenutke u kojima čitate sa svojom decom ili đacima. Objavite fotografiju ili video na svoj IG profil uz hashtag #zajednocitamodeci i ne zaboravite da nas označite. Knjige su nezamenljive, zato hajde da zajedno proširimo značaj i moć čitanja! 📖🌟 . Here I am reading with Tara at 7 months old 👶 I was so proud of her then, and even now, when I’m looking back at this video, I admire her little hands exploring the pages and excitement that she was showing by breathing fast 😍 I am really glad I did this back then because today, I get to read many more books with both of my kids, something that is my biggest passion. In honor of #WorldBookDay, we are celebrating the importance and magic that reading brings to our lives. I invite you to join myself, #NDF team, and @generalisrbija in sharing your own moments reading with your children or students. Upload a photo/video to your IG using #readingtochildrentogether and tagging all of us. Books are irreplaceable so join us in spreading the power of reading! 📖🌟 . #Care4Kids #BelieveinTheirDreams #EarlyEd #NovakDjokovicFoundation #TheHumanSafetyNet #THSN4Families

Jelena also stays busy with the couple’s two young children, Stefan and Tara, which could have played a role in the family watching from afar. Novak admitted to ESPN that being a father has altered his perspective on tennis.

“When I was not doing well in tennis, part of me didn’t like that, but I was still very happy because I had many things in my life that were making me fulfilled,” Novak explained to ESPN. “There is so much that we can learn from children, it’s quite incredible. My wife and I, we call both our children our little masters. Because they are just able to be so present and fully engaged in the moment, and then they are able to move on from something that has happened.”

The Novak Djokovic Foundation Focuses on Childhood Education Programs

Ovaj projekat je neverovatan. Ima veoma terapeutski uticaj, osećala sam se osnaženo nakon razgovora sa drugim roditeljima i našom Smiljanom Grujić, stručnjakom za rani razvoj. Volela bih da svaki roditelj dobije priliku da u tako toplom i ohrabrujućem okruženju podeli neke svoje sumnje, strahove i preispitivanja kao što to mi radimo zahvaljujući projektu “Podrška, ne perfekcija.” Hvala i @generalisrbija što se prepoznali ovaj program i postali tako značajan partner @novakfoundation #idemodalje 🙏 This project is so wonderful and my biggest wish is for every parent to have this kind of opportunity to share their struggles and receive love and support in such a warm, non judgemental environment. It was such a therapeutic feeling to share with other parents and not feel alone on this parenthood journey. Thank you Generali Serbia for recognizing this project. We will work hard to reach many more parents. #SupportNotPerfection . #repost @generalisrbija Divno je kada radite na projektima koji doprinose boljoj budućnosti dece i pri tom imate sjajnog partnera. Veliko hvala @novakfoundation, a posebno @jelenadjokovicndf i @djokernole, koji su na zajedničkoj radionici Fondacije “Podrška, ne perfekcija” podelili svoja iskustva sa roditeljima – učesnicima programa za rani razvoj dece i našim zaposlenima koji volontiranjem daju doprinos ovom programu. Tako smo nastavili sa timom Fondacije da širimo #TheHumanSafetyNet program u Srbiji i osnažujemo roditelje i staratelje dodatnim znanjem, veštinama i podrškom neophodnom u obavljanju najtežeg i najvažnijeg posla, razvoja potencijala sopstvene dece. #THSN #NovakDjokovicFoundation #PodrškaNePerfekcija #Care4Kids #THNS4Families

The Djokovic family is accomplishing a lot of good through their foundation. The focus of the organization is on youth development as detailed on the foundation’s website.

By making long-term investments in early childhood education programs, we are investing in everyone’s future. More importantly, we are investing in dreams.

In hope. In change. In victory.

It’s that simple.

Jelena’s official title with the organization is Global CEO and co-founder which means a lot of the logistics of the foundation falls on her shoulders. Novak’s wife frequently writes articles on the foundation’s blog which covers a lot of parenthood topics. Jelena also sits on the board of directors.

