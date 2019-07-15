Novak Djokovic’s Wife, Jelena Djokovic, Celebrates Wimbledon on Instagram

While Roger Federer’s wife, Mirka Federer, watched nervously at the Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, was absent. This does not mean Jelena was not cheering her husband on from home. Jelena posted several Instagram messages congratulating her husband for winning Wimbledon.

Novak’s wife posted a photo of the tennis star posing with the Wimbledon trophy along with numerous heart emojis. Jelena also reposted a friend’s congratulatory message that she was tagged in. Here’s a look at a couple of the photos Jelena posted to her Instagram Story after Novak’s big Wimbledon win.



Jelena did not give a reason for why she was not in England for the big match, but Novak’s wife has been posting messages about some of the community work the couple is involved in.

Jelena is the co-founder and director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation. While her husband was winning matches at Wimbledon, Jelena posted a photo on Instagram about their recent work with Serbian youth (translated to English).

@exit_fondation: Jelena Djokovic @jelenadjokovicndf in front of @novakfoundation and Dusan Kovacevic in front of the #ExitFondation signed a memorandum on long-term cooperation to improve the position of pre-school children in Serbia, which begins with the action “Yes, and for me be places – we build kindergartens together”, and continues with others global campaigns like # Stars4Kids and EXIT LIFE Aid 2020.

Jelena & Novak Are the Proud Parents of 2 Kids

Jelena also stays busy with the couple’s two young children, Stefan and Tara, which could have played a role in the family watching from afar. Novak admitted to ESPN that being a father has altered his perspective on tennis.

“When I was not doing well in tennis, part of me didn’t like that, but I was still very happy because I had many things in my life that were making me fulfilled,” Novak explained to ESPN. “There is so much that we can learn from children, it’s quite incredible. My wife and I, we call both our children our little masters. Because they are just able to be so present and fully engaged in the moment, and then they are able to move on from something that has happened.”

The Novak Djokovic Foundation Focuses on Childhood Education Programs

The Djokovic family is accomplishing a lot of good through their foundation. The focus of the organization is on youth development as detailed on the foundation’s website.

By making long-term investments in early childhood education programs, we are investing in everyone’s future. More importantly, we are investing in dreams. In hope. In change. In victory. It’s that simple.

Jelena’s official title with the organization is Global CEO and co-founder which means a lot of the logistics of the foundation falls on her shoulders. Novak’s wife frequently writes articles on the foundation’s blog which covers a lot of parenthood topics. Jelena also sits on the board of directors.