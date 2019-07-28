Antonio Brown’s Injury Status Has Been Updated

As the Oakland Raiders had made seem previously, Antonio Brown’s injury wasn’t much of a big deal at all as he’s already participating in practice. Everybody was surprised when it was revealed that Brown was on the NFI list and would miss some time. However, any concern wasn’t warranted because it only lasted for one practice. The extant of Brown’s participation in today’s practice remains to be seen, but he’ll probably be limited.

Antonio Brown is practicing today — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 28, 2019

Brown stays in excellent shape all offseason and takes care of his body, so him sitting out of yesterday’s practice was likely just a precaution. He’s already been seen catching passes and running routes. AB is the player on the roster that needs to practice the least. He’s constantly honing his craft and has already proven himself as one of the best players in the NFL.

Antonio Brown doing more than you'd expect for designated NFI — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) July 28, 2019

Antonio Brown is running routes to start practice. That means he’s proooobably off NFI. #Raiders — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) July 28, 2019

It’s also been announced that Brown has passed his physical and is no longer on the NFI list. He should be a full participant at training camp for the foreseeable future. While this is great news for the Raider offense, the defense won’t be happy as they were already lit up by Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow at the first practice. Seeing Derek Carr, Antonio Brown and Williams hit the field together will be a lot of fun to watch. While it’s good to see Brown back at practice, the team seems to be easing him in.

That early warm up may have been the extent of Antonio Brown’s participation we’ll. But he is not working with receivers in position drills. Could well be easing him back in. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) July 28, 2019

The practice is still underway, so they’ll be plenty of updates about the extent of his participation.

Raiders WRs Impressing Early

Antonio Brown is the unquestioned top guy in the Raiders’ squad of wide receivers, but the unit did just fine without him at the first practice. Even young guys like Keon Hatcher and Marcel Ateman had a chance to make some plays. What was once an area of weakness for the Raiders just a year ago looks like it’s going to be a position of strength. The team didn’t bring back many receivers from 2018, so training camp will be an important time to see how the unit is going to shape up.

Brown, Williams and Renfrow seem to be the early favorites for the first three spots. Veterans Ryan Grant and J.J. Nelson could be really good depth options, but either one of those guys could be let go in favor of a younger player. Head coach Jon Gruden sung the praise of undrafted rookie wideout Keelan Doss at a recent press conference. He put up massive numbers at UC Davis, but didn’t find his way on a team in the draft. He accumulated 4,218 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns, both school records. He was expected to be drafted between the third and fifth rounds but still went undrafted. He could be an absolute steal for the Raiders if he plays well. He’s definitely a name to keep an eye on at training camp.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: What Deadspin Got Wrong in Their Trashing of the Raiders

