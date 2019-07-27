UFC 240 Odds: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Betting Breakdown

Only the best of the best in the UFC win titles – or even get chances to – in multiple divisions. One of the sport’s legends, 37-year-old Frankie Edgar, will attempt to join that exclusive club this Saturday night at UFC 240 from Rogers Place in Edmonton. He takes on UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Edgar (23-6-1) won the UFC lightweight title over another legend, BJ Penn, way back at UFC 112. Edgar defended the title against Penn once and Gray Maynard twice before losing back-to-back fights to Benson Henderson. Edgar then decided to move to featherweight. He got an immediate title shot against long-time champion Jose Aldo in February 2013 but Aldo prevailed by unanimous decision.

Edgar got yet another title shot against Aldo in July 2016 but also lost that by unanimous decision. This will be Edgar’s first title shot since and quite possibly his last with a one-sided loss. He hasn’t fought since April 2018, beating Cub Swanson by unanimous decision, partly due to injury. Edgar is a +300 underdog on the UFC odds for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. He hasn’t been that big of a dog since that first fight with Penn.

Holloway and Edgar were scheduled to fight at UFC 218 and then again at UFC 222, but both were scrapped due to injuries to one of them. Holloway (20-4) is on a 13-fight winning streak as a featherweight but also comes off a loss. How can both happen? Holloway fought for the interim lightweight title in April against Dustin Poirier and lost by unanimous decision.

Prior to that, Holloway hadn’t been beaten since August 2013 against Conor McGregor. Holloway is a -400 favorite Saturday. He hasn’t been that big of a favorite at sports betting sites since beating Jeremy Stephens at UFC 194.

No other title fights on Saturday’s card, with the co-main event featuring former women’s featherweight champion and pound-for-pound queen Cris Cyborg as a -700 favorite against Felicia Spencer (+450). Cyborg, whose real name is Cristiane Justino, was a solid favorite last time out when she was stunned in a first-round knockout to Amanda Nunes – Cyborg’s first loss since her pro debut in 2005.

Remains to be seen if Cyborg (20-2) gets a rematch with a win here as she can become a “free agent” with her contract up with the UFC. Spencer (7-0) was a +170 underdog in her UFC debut in May, but she choked out Megan Anderson in the first round.

