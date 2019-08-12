Jake Butt Discusses Brutal Recovery from Third ACL Tear

Jake Butt’s road to recovery took a detour when he “hit a little pothole” late last month, rendering the third-year tight end a spectator for the third consecutive year, with a third-career ACL injury.

It’s the same old song and dance for Butt, who’s appeared in just three regular season games since joining Denver as a fifth-round pick in 2017. But he doesn’t find comfort in the familiar nor mince in his words.

Ask him how the process has gone, and he’ll answer honestly.

“Absolutely frustrating,” Butt conceded to reporters following Sunday’s practice. “It’s been the hardest thing, mentally, I’ve ever had to go through. I put the work in every single day. This is what I want to do. I want to be out here more than anything in the world. This isn’t by choice that I’m sitting in the training room or that I’m dealing with these little hiccups here and there. It’s definitely not by choice. The work has been put in. I went nine months without any of this and I think that it’s a frustrating thing to have to deal with it, but it’s part of the game and part of the recovery. I’m not going to feel sorry for myself. I’m not going to complain. I’ll just put my head down and work and get back out there.”

Butt has slowly but surely — emphasis on “slowly” — worked his way back into the mix. Biding time while following strict orders from the team’s training staff, he watched as the Broncos tackled practice after practice, preseason game after preseason game.

Meanwhile, to assuage his frazzled emotions, Butt has documented for posterity each step of the process.

“Keeping a journal, trying to write down some of the thoughts I have, good thoughts, bad thoughts, talking a lot to people that I trust, the coaching staff, my family, friends,” he said. “Everybody keeps reminding me. Everyone that’s known me my whole life knows how much this game means to me. It’s really not an option. I’m not going to quit. I’m not going to roll over and turn my back on this game. I’m going to keep pushing. Nothing’s changed.”

Return to Practice

On Sunday, the Broncos regrouping following their preseason loss to Seattle, Butt was on the field briefly to take part in 7-on-7 drills — his first action since the setback, which head coach Vic Fangio considered “good.”

Butt, who again was practicing Monday, as of this writing, claimed the reps he’s taking are “nothing crazy” and “it’s obviously better to be on the field than be in the training room.”

The pen may be mightier than the sword, but it pales in comparison to the helmet. Nothing hurts when Butt’s doing what he has been his entire life. There’s no room for reflection or self-doubt when he hits the grass. No conscious hemming-and-hawing over his troublesome lower body.

“I don’t think about it when I’m on the field, I really don’t,” Butt said. “Once I’m out there—for me, it’s just feeling good. If I feel good, I’m not worried about anything. I felt good today. I’m running routes, playing hard off my left leg. Also, I’ve had two surgeries on my right [leg]. My right feels fine, my right feels great, so there’s no doubt I’m going to overcome this left one. It’s just taking a little bit more time than I’d like.”

Looking Forward

Butt should be highly questionable for the Broncos’ next exhibition contest, a Monday Night Football home matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. It’s likely still too soon for the bubble wrap to come off, so to speak.

Denver is decimated at the position, with Jeff Heuerman nursing a shoulder injury, Bug Howard sidelined by an ankle, and impressive rookie Austin Fort done for the year with a torn ACL. They’re down to first-round pick Noah Fant, sophomore Troy Fumagalli, and a balky Butt.

Fangio revealed the Broncos mulled signing an outside tight end before moving forward with the current personnel.

“We did, but they don’t grow on trees like most positions this time of year with 32 teams in camp and 90 guys on everybody’s roster,” he said. “Our tight end position has gotten hit hard, but we still have six, albeit that a couple of them are limited, Jake being the leader.”

