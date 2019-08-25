Mavs’ Luka Doncic Gets Ultimate Praise from Hall of Famer Julius Erving

The NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic is living his best life in the NBA.

The 6-7 Doncic put up a solid 21.2-point, 7.8-rebound, 6.0 assist Rookie campaign in Dallas with the Mavaericks

Simply put: Doncic is one of the most polished and well-rounded products in recent years and quite frankly his is rookie stat line is as impressive as LeBron James’ was back in 2003.

Doncic is able to impact the game in a variety of different ways and has shown to be an increasingly efficient scorer.

Doncic’s achevements haven’t gone unnoticed. In fact, NBA Hall of Famer, Julius Erving has taken note. Luka is probably not top-ten yet,” he told NBA scribe Landon Buford.

“He has one year in the league and had a great year as a rookie and was phenomenal. Sometimes it could happen quickly for a guy years one through three more so in my estimation when a guy is in the league. His fourth and fifth year is when you really see what you got.”

Dr. J had an amazing 16-year NBA career. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer was also one of the best slam dunkers to play the game in both the ABA era and the NBA.

He thinks that Doncic comes from good stock. “The fact that he started playing professionally at age 16 or 17 hasn’t hurt him,” he told Landon Buford.

“So he might be an early bloomer than some of the guys who go to the universities in the U.S. The one and done guys, but he had a great season and he is a great replacement for Dirk.”

That’s high praise.

A member of the Dallas Mavericks’ 2011 NBA Finals team, Nowitzki’s best individual season came in 2007. His MVP season, the 7-foot German averaged 24.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists en route to a 67-15 record, the best the franchise had seen.

Julius Erving has always been outspoken about the culture of the NBA.

Over the last few years, the Michael Jordan and LeBron James comparisons have been ‘a thing.’

If you’re tardy to the party: Michael Jordan winning six championships has become the measuring stick for James’ greatness in today’s NBA game.

“I think it has always happened,” Erving told me.

“I think people always make comparisons to people who are done. LeBron may play another six years LeBron may play one year we don’t really know.”

Erving doesn’t think NBA should state who is the latest and greatest.

“I think it’s the fans argument, not the player’s argument,” he said. “So I stay away from it. My all-time greatest player is Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

“I think when you add up the numbers and add up the year’s nobody has contributed more to the NBA history or pro basketball history. It’s very subjective. You say: ‘Michael or LeBron who was better’ or who was the greatest, the GOAT, that is for the fans to argue about.”