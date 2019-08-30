Former Pro Bowl QB Doubles Down on Criticism of Andrew Luck, says timing of retirement is ‘unacceptable’

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Steve Beuerlein is not backing down on his criticism of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

You may remember from earlier in the week that the former 17-year NFL veteran took to Twitter to blast Luck for the timing of his retirement, saying that you can’t defend or justify his decision to retire two weeks before the start of the NFL season. Beuerlein’s whole reasoning was essentially that Luck left his teammates out to dry by making such a hasty decision.

If you thought a few days and a lot of backlash would change the former quarterback’s opinion, it didn’t. Beuerlein appeared on “Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Friday and doubled down on his criticism of Luck, even going so far as to say that the timing of his retirement is “unacceptable.”

This is the transcript of Beurlein’s comments on the situation.

“The bottom line is, the timing of his announcement, I felt, was just not acceptable to do what he did. It is a grind, believe me. Every rehab is difficult, the more they stack one on top of another. And you get a little bit older, it’s harder to get back from those things. It is a grind, mentally. There’s no doubt about it. I get that. And if he would have retired three months ago after the previous season, I would have had absolutely no problem with it. Or if he retired after this coming season, I would have had no problem with it. He has every right in the world to retire whenever he wants to. I just felt like the best decision would have been, from the timing standpoint, to go on injured reserve at this point. Keep hope alive, you never know how he might change his mind. And you give at least the option of him coming back. And he can retire at the end of the year.”

You can watch the clip below beginning at the 3:09 mark.

“The timing of Andrew Luck's announcement was not acceptable… I think at some point he’s going to look back and say, ‘I wish I handled that a little bit differently.’” — @stevebeuerlein pic.twitter.com/yTvFxhugE3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 30, 2019

Following Beuerlein’s initial comments, Cowherd then agrees with the former NFL QB due to the fact that quarterbacks earn a high salary and that they’re depended upon to be leaders and generals.

After Cowherd gave his own take, the former NFL QB then finished his thoughts by saying that Luck will regret how he handled the timing of his decision.

“The bottom line, as a leader, as a franchise quarterback, there is an obligation to try to make the right decisions that are in the best interest of the organization with the right timing. And I just think this is an example where the emotions, the frustration, the mental state he was in at that point, he just felt like he couldn’t do it anymore. And I think at some point, he’s going to regret it. I think at some point he’s going to look back and say, ‘I wish I handled that a little bit differently.”

Beuerlein certainly makes valid points and you can tell he’s not just saying these things for the sake of a hot take. In fact, he’s merely an in-game football commentator, so it’s not as if he has anything to gain from giving a contrarian opinion.

And while he does have a valid point that Luck should have probably waited a little bit longer before coming to the conclusion that he’s done with the game, the bottom line is, Luck doesn’t have an obligation to the organization if his head is not in it. It may not have been the perfect decision, it may not have been perfect timing, but nothing in life is perfect.

The guy has gone through countless injuries over the years and was able to overcome all of that to lead the Colts to a playoff berth despite a career-threatening shoulder injury. So it’s not as if he’s a quitter.

Nobody knows how Luck is feeling better than himself. If he felt it was the right time to walk away from the game and that there was no doubt in his mind, that’s his decision — it’s his body.

There’s no doubt the timing of Luck’s announcement wasn’t ideal, but he doesn’t owe anybody anything.

