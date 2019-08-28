ESPN Analyst Says Raiders Have Second Best NFL Uniforms

Picking which NFL uniforms are best is a dangerous endeavor considering ever fan loves the way their team looks. Well, Matt Bowen at ESPN decided it would be a good idea to try his hand at ranking his top four jerseys. He ranked the New Orleans Saints’ color rush jerseys at number one, the Oakland Raiders‘ home jersey at number two, the Los Angeles Chargers’ powder blue jerseys at number three and the Green Bay Packers’ home uniforms came in at fourth.

.@MattBowen41 picked his favorite NFL uniforms. What are yours? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5MAI3HAK56 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 28, 2019

While there are 28 other fan bases that are definitely not happy with this list, fans of the four teams listed ought to be happy. Funny enough, Bowen is a former NFL safety who played for four different teams. The only team he played for that he listed was the Green Bay Packers. Raider fans aren’t typically happy unless they’re listed number one on every possible list. It’s hard to argue with the silver and black. It’s a timeless combination.

The Raiders are one of the few teams that don’t ever use an alternate uniform. They wore a color rush jersey a couple of years ago, but that only lasted one game. The Raiders have only ever worn silver and black. If they tried to change that, fans would riot. They’ll be wearing silver and black as long as there is football to be played.

Last Year in Oakland

2019 will be the Raiders’ swan song in Oakland. This will be the second time the franchise has left the bay area and will probably be the last. What will be most interesting to see is how the team does outside of California. It will be the first time in their almost 60 year history that they are not going to be calling the Golden State their home.

Las Vegas will be an interesting experiment. The NHL’s Las Vegas Knights were the first professional sports team established in the city and that was just in 2017. There’s still a lot of unknowns. Raider fans are loyal and many from California will probably be willing to make the trek to Vegas for Sundays. It’s going to take some time to know if it was a good call for the team to move to Vegas, but it’ll certainly be fascinating.

Oakland has seen many years of mediocrity for the Raiders. The team did win two of its three Super Bowls in the city but have only been to the playoffs once since 2002. 2019 will be the last chance the team has to leave Oakland on a high note. A playoff berth would be a great way for the team to say goodbye to Oakland. With additions like Antonio Brown and Josh Jacobs, they certainly can make some noise. The Raiders should be a very fun team to watch this season. As long as they can keep the drama to a minimum, they should be greatly improved over last year.

