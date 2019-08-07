Marshawn Lynch Makes Appearance at Raiders-Rams Joint Practice [LOOK]

The fans have flocked to Napa to watch a joint practice of the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. The two teams had opposite seasons a year ago, but the Raiders seem to be on the right trajectory. Oakland is connected to the Rams in a number of ways; mainly the fact that coaches Jon Gruden and Sean McVay have a history together. The Raiders have allowed a number of famous fans to watch training camp practices and that hasn’t changed with the Rams in town.

Another connection that the Raiders and Rams have is that running back Marshawn Lynch played for Oakland and is cousins with LA’s cornerback Marcus Peters. Well, he didn’t want to miss out on the fun.

Beast Mode is Back

It didn’t take Lynch long to make his way back to a Raiders practice. This time, not in uniform. Oakland’s favorite son has been enjoying retirement and likely came to practice to support his cousin Marcus Peters.

Hey, we know that guy. pic.twitter.com/c9zMu88n2H — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 7, 2019

Lynch came out of early retirement to spend two injury-riddled years with his hometown team. Though his impact was minimal, his presence was certainly memorable. He decided to call it a quits for good following the 2018 season, but clearly still has a relationship with the team. The Raiders run game struggled greatly even with Lynch. He was effective in his limited time, but the offensive line wasn’t creating the holes he needed to make big plays. It seemed like Lynch may have had enough left in the tank for one more season, but the team drafted running back Josh Jacobs to replace him, leading to his retirement.

