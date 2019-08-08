Yankees Players Weekend Nickname Jerseys & Gear

Mark your calendars, MLB‘s Players’ Weekend is back again this August 23-25.
If you’re unfamiliar with Players’ Weekend, it’s a time of the season when the players get to show their creativity. Most notably, if a player has a nickname, that will be displayed on the back of his jersey for the weekend.
And if you’re a New York Yankees fan, you can get the newest Bronx Bombers Players’ Weekend nickname gear from online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Be ready for the huge interleague series when New York visits the Los Angeles Dodgers with fresh piece of Yanks swag.
The Yankees will be wearing black jerseys, and players like Aaron Judge, DJ LaMahieu, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, and more will be sporting their nicknames on the back of the jerseys.
Shop the entire New York Yankees Players’ Weekend collection at Fanatics.
Want to see what other jerseys are available? Check out the full Players’ Weekend section at Fanatics to see all the team’s jerseys and other apparel.
Here’s a list of every player’s nickname for each team.
Keep reading to find out what the nicknames of your favorite players and how to get this latest NYY merchandise:
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
The DJ “Big Fundy” LeMahieu Yankees Players’ Weekend Majestic 2019 Authentic Jersey is made of 100 percent polyester and features Cool Base technology, which is constructed with moisture-wicking fabric designed to pull moisture away from the body to keep you cool and dry.
Fast-drying, the jersey has a patented mesh Air Belt, which promotes better air flow for added breathability. The Flex Base makes it lightweight and helps with mobility, and the MLB players will be wearing the authentic Majestic jerseys on the field.
Other highlights include sewn-on tackle twill graphics, an MLB Batterman CFX patch on the center back neck, a rounded hem, a heat-sealed MLB Flex Base jock tag above the left hem, a button-up closure, and heat-sealed name and number graphics on the back.
Take a look at all the New York Yankees Jerseys available at Fanatics.
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
The Aaron “BAJ” Judge Yankees Players’ Weekend Majestic 2019 Replica Jersey is made of 100 percent polyester and features Cool Base technology, which is constructed with moisture-wicking fabric designed to pull moisture away from the body to keep you cool and dry. It’s also fast-drying.
Other features heat-sealed graphics of the player’s name and number on the back, an MLB Batterman patch on the center back neck, tackle twill graphics, a rounded hem, a heat-sealed MLB Flex Base jock tag above the left hem, and a button-up closure. It’s also machine washable.
Want to see more “BAJ” gear? Check out the full Aaron Judge Yankees collection at Fanatics.
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
The Gary “Kraken” Sanchez New York Yankees Players’ Weekend Majestic 2019 Authentic Jersey is made of 100 percent polyester and features Cool Base technology, which is constructed with moisture-wicking fabric designed to pull moisture away from the body to keep you cool and dry.
Fast-drying, the jersey has a patented mesh Air Belt, which promotes better air flow for added breathability. The Flex Base makes it lightweight and helps with mobility, and the MLB players will be wearing the authentic Majestic jerseys on the field.
Other top features include sewn-on tackle twill graphics, an MLB Batterman CFX patch on the center back neck, a rounded hem, a heat-sealed MLB Flex Base jock tag above the left hem, a button-up closure, and heat-sealed name and number graphics on the back.
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Gleyber Torres “De Caracas” New York Yankees Majestic 2019 Players’ Weekend Name & Number T-Shirt is made of 100 percent soft cotton, ensuring your comfort.
It has screen print graphics including “NEW YORK” on the front and Torres’ nickname, “De Caracas”, and number 25 on the back. The short-sleeved T is machine washable. It comes in sizes Small through 3XL.
Browse a wider selection of New York Yankees T-Shirts for men, women, and youth at Fanatics.