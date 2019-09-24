Bears Akiem Hicks Destroys Beat Writer on Twitter

Chicago Bears Pro Bowl defensive lineman Akiem Hicks left the Bears’ Monday night game against Washington in the second half with a right knee injury and didn’t return. Hicks has been stalwart since joining the Bears in 2016–he hasn’t missed a game with Chicago, and he has been one of the core members of their elite defense.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that he thought Hicks would be “fine” and noted that he didn’t think the knee injury was serious, calling it a “wear and tear type thing.”

Nagy says he does not believe Hicks injury is serious: "I really believe it's more of just a wear and tear type of thing." 😅 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2019

Hicks left the stadium walking with a noticeable limp after the game, which some members of the media filmed on their phones. One Chicago Bears beat writer in particular filmed Hicks leaving, and the Bears star let it be known that he didn’t appreciate it.

Akiem Hicks Eviscerates Brad Biggs on Twitter

Chicago Tribune writer Brad Biggs, who covers the Bears beat, Tweeted a video of Hicks walking to the team buses gingerly while leaving the stadium.

#Bears DL Akiem Hicks leaves for the buses following the game. He left with a right knee injury. pic.twitter.com/F91KNIdUIO — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 24, 2019

Hicks replied to Biggs’ tweet with an image of his own, coupled with a vicious takedown: “Only a guy that wears 6x shirts would video tape someone like this,” Hicks wrote. Hicks, who is equal parts fun and outspoken on Twitter, clearly didn’t appreciate Biggs’ take, and he responded to it shortly after the game was over.

Only a guy that wears 6x shirts would video tape someone like this pic.twitter.com/7p5W2NDAcD — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) September 24, 2019

Several Bears fans and a few other writers saw Hicks’ response, and dogged Biggs a bit on the thread.

Oh my… — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) September 24, 2019

Some felt Hicks’ jab at Biggs was a bit cold-blooded and perhaps went a bit too far, while others simply got a good belly laugh from the defensive lineman’s response.

Will Akiem Hicks Miss His First Game as a Bear This Sunday Vs. Minnesota?

Nagy said Tuesday that he felt Hicks’ knee issue is likely just soreness. Hicks was mic’d up during Monday night’s game, showcasing his light-hearted nature and sense of humor. He hasn’t commented on his injury, but fortunately, Nagy doesn’t seem overly concerned, which is a good sign.

Whether the Bears choose to rest Hicks against Minnesota or not could hinge a bit on the status of second year defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, who missed Monday night’s game with a broken right hand. Nichols will likely wear a club on the injured hand, but whether he’ll be ready to go on a short week against a tough divisional game on Sunday remains to be seen. Should both Hicks and Nichols sit against the Vikings, the Bears defense will be extremely short-handed against a re-vamped Minnesota offense featuring a healthy Dalvin Cook.

Both the Bears and Vikings are 2-1, making Sunday’s matchup at Soldier Field each team’s most important game yet.

READ NEXT: LeBron James and Other NBA Legends Show Bears Khalil Mack Some Love