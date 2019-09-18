David Njoku Injury Update: Latest on Browns TE’s Timeline

Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku has a broken wrist and is expected to be out an extended period of time.

Njoku was injured in the Browns 23-3 win against the New York Jets when he took a nasty tumble on a hit that not only left him concussed, but also with the broken wrist.

The injury news surrounding Njoku slowly trickled out during the day, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirming the broken wrist.

#Browns TE David Njoku suffered a broken wrist during Monday’s game, source said. He’s seeking additional opinions to see if he needs surgery, but he’s out for more than a month if the initial estimates hold up. (@SportsBoyTony on it first.) — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

Njoku is going to be out “more than a month” if the original estimate holds up, Rapoport said.

Njoku a Key Piece of Browns Offense

Njoku, a former first round pick of the Browns, is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. He was taken in the first round of the 2017 by the Browns.

Demetrius Harris played the most snaps after the injury, while Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones saw increased playing time.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens spoke on the importance of Njoku to the offense on Wednesday before the broken wrist was reported.

“David is a good player so definitely him being limited right now or whatever presents problems for us,” Kitchens said. ‘This game in the National Football League is about attrition so you have to deal with it on your side and other teams do, as well. We will get the next guy in there and make sure he knows what to do. When somebody goes down, that is another opportunity for someone else so we will see how it goes.”

Last year, Njoku essentially doubled his production in the passing game from his rookie season, collecting 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns. He caught four balls for 18 yards and one touchdown in the Browns opener against the Titans.

This season Njoku was off to a slow start with just four catches for 37 yards and one touchdown. That being said, he’s one of the NFL’s best pass-catching tight ends and will be missed.

The Browns have run either “11” or “12” personnel almost 97 percent of the time this season. Njoku is a big part of what makes that work. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 18, 2019

Injuries Piling Up For Cleveland Browns

The injuries are piling up for the Browns in advance of their Sunday night matchup with the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. Along with Njoku, there were six other starters that missed practice Wednesday.

Safety Morgan Burnett (quad)

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest)

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (ankle)

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard (foot)

Safety Damarious Randall (concussion)

Defensive end Chris Smith (not injury related)

Linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle)

“We are still kind of playing it by ear,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said of the multiple banged up players. “We will see how those progress during the course of the week.”

The good news was backup running back Dontrell Hilliard returning to practice as a full participants and wide receiver Rashard Higgins getting on the field in a limited basis. Odell Beckham was listed on the report with a hip injury, but was a full go as well. Beckham looked mighty healthy when he ripped off a career-long 89-yard touchdown catch and run at MetLife Stadium on Monday.

