Browns a Top Contender to Trade for Jalen Ramsey: Report

The Cleveland Browns and general manager John Dorsey are reportedly in the mix to make another huge splash by trading for disgruntled Jacksonville corner Jalen Ramsey.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that the Browns are one of the top five “major” contenders to sign Ramsey, a former top-five pick and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Now in his fourth year, Ramsey has recorded 202 tackles, 45 pass deflections and nine interceptions. He’s also shown the ability to cover — and on many occasions shut down — opponents top wide receivers.

Ramsey got in a verbal altercation with head coach Doug Marrone during Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, sparking the trade request. Ramsey is as outspoken as they come, even arriving for training camp this year in a Brink’s truck. He’s in the fourth year of his rookie deal and the Jags have already picked up his fifth-year option. He’ll be due big money soon.

Ramsey is expected to play on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans (who beat the Browns 43-13 in Week 1) but expects to with a new team by next Sunday.

What Could the Browns Offer For Jalen Ramsey?

The Browns already have a Pro Bowl corner in second-year stud Denzel Ward, but have been starting rookie Greedy Williams on the other side. Williams was Cleveland’s second-round pick this year.

“I thought Greedy played pretty well,” Kitchens said. “There are a couple things he would like to have back, but overall, he did a nice job. I was pleased with Greedy. He competed. He competed every snap.”

The Jaguars are reportedly asking for two first-round picks in exchange for Ramsey, an extraordinary price. While the Browns have liked what they’ve seen out of Williams so far, he could be a key piece of a trade that would also include a package of picks. The Browns have all of their first rounders in the coming years and have an interesting conditional pick from the Texans for next years draft that they got from the Duke Johnson Jr. trade earlier this offseason. That pick is currently a fourth-rounder, but could turn into a third if Johnson is active for 10 games.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Browns have made a big move this offseason for a Pro Bowl talent. Dorsey pulled off a blockbuster for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and also acquired defensive end Olivier Vernon from the Giants.

Injuries to Starters Piling up for Browns

The Browns have been bit hard by the injury bug and two of the latest Browns to be added to the injury report were both Williams and Ward, who are dealing with hamstring issues.

Earlier in the day it was reported that starting linebacker Christian Kirksey will miss some time as he deals with a chest injury that might require surgery. That announcement came just a day after it was reported that tight end David Njoku had both a concussion and broken wrist.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens spoke on the injury when addressing the media.

“Christian, we’re trying to evaluate and see what the best course of action is,” Kitchens said. “We’re talking to other doctors to see what the action is.”

Kirksey was the lowest graded Browns linebacker at 35.9 last week against the Jets, according to Pro Football Focus. He has nine tackles and two assists this season. His injury forced fifth-round rookie Mack Wilson into action.

Wilson came out of Alabama, where he had 113 tackles, seven sacks and six interceptions for the Crimson Tide over his three seasons.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Reacts to Giants Benching Eli Manning [WATCH]