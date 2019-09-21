College Football Betting Lines: Week 4 Odds & Trends

For the most part, those conferences that schedule nine league games have completed their non-conference slate and open conference play in Week 4 on Saturday in college football around the country.

It’s a huge early game in the Big Ten and a possible conference title game preview when No. 11 Michigan visits No. 13 Wisconsin. Both teams come off a bye week. The Wolverines are 3.5-point underdogs on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com because they did not look good in Week 2 in escaping at home against Army, 24-21 in double overtime. Michigan’s only lead was the final score and Army had a chance to win on a 50-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

Wisconsin has looked dominant in trashing South Florida and Central Michigan by a combined score of 110-0. The Badgers have covered five straight at home against Michigan.

Also in the Big Ten, Michigan State has a tough challenge at defending West Division champion Northwestern, which is a 9.5-point underdog. The Spartans have been spectacular against the run in their 2-1 start but were robbed by the officials in last week’s loss to Arizona State. The Wildcats are 0-1 against ranked teams in the early going, losing Week 1 at then-No. 25 Stanford. Northwestern did upset the Spartans last year in East Lansing, 29-19, despite the Wildcats rushing for only 8 yards. MSU is 1-4 ATS in the past five meetings according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

What used to be a rivalry but has now become very one-sided is Tennessee at Florida, with the No. 9 Gators dominating this series in recent years and 14-point favorites despite losing starting QB Feleipe Franks for the season last week. Boy, could the Vols use an upset here because they have been one of the nation’s biggest disappointments at 1-2, with their only win last week over FCS little brother Chattanooga. Florida is unbeaten and opened SEC play with a win at Kentucky last Saturday. The Vols have lost 14 straight September road games.

Important game in the Pac-12 North Division as No. 16 Oregon visits unranked Stanford. The Cardinal already have one conference loss – to USC – and another would all but kill their chances to win the North. Since blowing a Week 1 game against Auburn, Oregon has destroyed both Nevada and Montana. The Ducks still have College Football Playoff hopes, but one more loss ends those. They are 10.5-point betting favorites but have dropped the past three against Stanford by an average of nearly 25 points.

