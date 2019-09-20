NFL Week 3 Coverage Map: Who Will Get Cowboys vs. Dolphins?

Unless you live in Dallas or Miami, or have DirecTV, chances are you won’t catch the Cowboys on television Sunday.

The coverage map has been unveiled for Week 3, via 506sports.com, and it shows the 2-0 Cowboys’ home contest against the 0-2 Miami Dolphins relegated to FOX regional coverage in the early-afternoon window.

This will be the 15th all-time meeting between Dallas and Miami; as teams in different conferences, they play once every four years. The series is tied 7-7, with the Cowboys winning the last three games in 2007, 2011 and 2015. They’ve emerged victorious in five of the last six matchups, the lone loss coming in 2003.

The 2019 head-to-head pits a Dallas squad, fresh off impressive divisional conquests and clicking on all cylinders offensively, against the hapless ‘Fins, who are in the midst of a clear tank-job, hoping to secure the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

The Dolphins aren’t a good team, mostly by design, and now they’re thrusting second-year quarterback Josh Rosen into the starting lineup, replacing ineffective journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Dallas has been installed as 21-point favorites in what could be a major get-right game for the slogging defense, which features former Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn, starting for the injured Tyrone Crawford after serving a two-game NFL suspension.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Amari Not Overlooking the Fish

There are no such thing as trap games this early in the season, but it’s almost too good to be true for the Cowboys, getting the league’s worst team on their home field. Wide receiver Amari Cooper knows from first-hand experience not to count out any opponent, especially the dysfunctional ones.

“When I was on a team (that) got beat like that, I didn’t feel that we sucked,” Cooper said earlier this week, via Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher. “I just felt like we had a bad game. That’s how I feel about the Dolphins. I don’t feel that they suck.”

Dolphins the New Raiders?

That doesn’t seem like a compliment, even though Quinn meant it. He likened the Dolphins’ massive roster purge — they just traded away stud defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick — to what Jon Gruden has done, and is doing, with the Raiders: Stockpiling draft picks and rebuilding from within.

”I think coach Flores is doing his thing, same thing Gruden’s doing,” Quinn said Wednesday, per the Associated Press. ”It’s probably not great. I’m not in the building so who cares. He can do what he wants. You’ve seen one coach do it, don’t knock another coach for doing the same thing.”

