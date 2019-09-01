Cowboys ‘Close’ to New Contract with Ezekiel Elliott [Report]

By all accounts, Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout will not last into the regular season. It may not even last until Monday.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, the Cowboys are “close” to a striking a contract extension with the two-time Pro Bowler, who’s likely on the verge of becoming the league’s highest-paid running back.

“I’m reporting this. Not speculating it,” Robinson affirmed.



NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who recently (re)reported Elliott’s financial demand, claimed Sunday morning the sides are hard at work, hammering out the parameters on what will be a lucrative multi-year pact.

“The #Cowboys and RB Zeke Elliott have made progress on a new contract extension over the last 24 hours, sources say,” he tweeted . “They aren’t there yet, and many obstacles remain. But there is some optimism.”