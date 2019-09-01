Cowboys ‘Close’ to New Contract with Ezekiel Elliott [Report]

By all accounts, Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout will not last into the regular season. It may not even last until Monday.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, the Cowboys are “close” to a striking a contract extension with the two-time Pro Bowler, who’s likely on the verge of becoming the league’s highest-paid running back.
“I’m reporting this. Not speculating it,” Robinson affirmed.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who recently (re)reported Elliott’s financial demand, claimed Sunday morning the sides are hard at work, hammering out the parameters on what will be a lucrative multi-year pact.
This, on top of ace beat reporter Clarence Hill hearing from a source that “the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott are moving toward a deal.”
Things appear to be moving quickly, and right on schedule, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that negotiations between Dallas and Elliott are “intensifying,” and the sides are hoping to “wrap up a new deal this weekend.”
FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, too, recently predicted the parties will reach an agreement on a deal that appeases Elliott’s financial desire — before Week 1, to boot.
Earlier this month, Elliott reportedly rejected an offer that would have made the NFL’s second-richest back, bumping him ahead of New York’s Le’Veon Bell but stuck behind Gurley ($60 million in total money, $15 million annually), who reset the market last year by inking a four-year pact.
The No. 4 overall pick in 2016, he’s entering the penultimate year of his four-year, $24.956 million pact, which included $24.5 million guaranteed and a $16.35 million signing bonus.
Dallas kicks off the 2019 campaign on Sept. 8 against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys Release Trio of Running Backs
In an indication the Cowboys are confident in Zeke’s status for the season-opener, the team chopped three RBs from the roster at final cuts: Darius Jackson, Jordan Chunn and rookie Mike Weber. Dallas is expected to sign Chunn and Weber to the practice squad if they clear waivers.
The transaction left the Cowboys perilously thin at the position, with only rookie Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris left to hold down the fort until Elliott arrives. Pollard would assume lead dog duties if, for whatever reason, the Elliott talks fall apart.
