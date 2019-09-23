Cowboys CB Trolls Dolphins on Twitter After Blowout Win

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Davon Godchaux just took his second “L” of the day.

For reasons beyond current comprehension, Godchaux decided to tweak the Dallas Cowboys following Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium — a 31-6 Cowboys rout.

If they are the best oline, then what am I?🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/0IFFAqiOj5 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 22, 2019

Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis wasn’t taking this lying down, quote-tweeting a zinger of a response to Godchaux.

Undeterred, Godchaux had to get the last word in, pointing to Lewis’ stats after Lewis pointed to the scoreboard.

Fam had 1 tackle but he wanna talk 😂😂✌🏾 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 22, 2019

Godchaux combined for four tackles amid the defeat, Miami’s third straight blowout to open their tankjob of a 2019 campaign.

Lewis indeed only made one stop, but he didn’t need to work hard for the Cowboys to cruise to 3-0.

Absent is the room for which Godchaux to flex.

DeMarcus Lawrence Shares Epic Battle Cry

As evidenced in the above video, Dallas played a sloppy brand of football at times, nearly lowering themselves to Miami’s level. The first half was especially underwhelming as the Cowboys built a scant 10-6 lead.

One could imagine the team’s vocal leaders were none too pleased at intermission. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, a vocal leader, left nothing to imagination in his postgame conference with reporters, revealing the message that emanated from the locker room.

“BEAT. THEY. ASS. PERIOD. That’s it. That’s all you’ve got to say. When you’ve got dogs they be ready for war anyways,” Lawrence said.

Cowboys Set Multiple Records vs. Dolphins

Don’t tell Godchaux, but Dallas was historically good in its Week 3 triumph. Prescott became the seventh QB in franchise history to total 75 touchdown passes, and is the second-fastest QB to reach that mark (51 games). Wide receiver Amari Cooper caught two TDs, and his 10 scores in 12 games with the Cowboys are the most since 1970.

For good measure, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each topped 100 rushing yards, the first Cowboys duo to do so since Emmitt Smith and Chris Warren in 1998.

“I want to help (Tony Pollard) become the best RB he can be,” Elliott said, per The Athletic. “It doesn’t matter that we might be competing for playing time or anything. I want him to become the best back he can be. It’s definitely rewarding seeing him go out there and have the day he had today.”

