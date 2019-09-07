FanDuel Lineup Week 1: Best Picks for NFL DFS

NFL Week 1 has arrived and there is no better way to start the season than by living your best (lineup) life. We are breaking down the best NFL FanDuel lineup picks for Week 1.

There is a lot of value to be had in two primary ways. First, there are a number of running back options priced below $7,000 that offer you a great chance of creating a winning lineup. If you have been following the offseason news, there are several wide receivers poised for breakout seasons that are worth flyers as your WR3.

People are sleeping on Derrius Guice since he missed his entire rookie season, but he is expected to receive the majority of the workload in Washington. The only reason he is priced so low at $5,900 is that we do not know what to expect in his first NFL start.

“Jay Gruden told reporters today that Derrius Guice will get more carries than Adrian Peterson. That was the best thing I heard in his press conference. Excited to see what Guice can do this weekend and beyond. #Redskins,” The Athletic’s Grant Paulsen tweeted.

Despite more than a year of Rashaad Penny hype, Chris Carson is going to get the lion’s share of the carries in a Seahawks offense that loves to run the ball as much as any team in the league. Carson has RB1 potential this season and is poised for a monster game against the Bengals.

Tyler Lockett Should See a Bevy of Targets in Seattle

Tyler Lockett is my top wide receiver pick for Week 1 as he moves into the Seahawks WR1 with Doug Baldwin’s retirement. Seattle also does not have a solidified WR2 yet, so expect a lot of targets for Lockett against a suspect Bengals defense. Todd Gurley has had as much negative press as any NFL player this offseason. It is wise to take advantage of a discounted Gurley with so many people concerned about his knee.

Lamar Jackson is my quarterback start of the week as he faces a Dolphins defense that has made no secret about their franchise’s desire to tank in 2019. Jackson is expected to take a step forward as a passer this season and has the likelihood of throwing in at least one rushing touchdown as well.

Here are a few players who just missed our top picks who are also worthy of placing in your FanDuel lineup: WR Adam Thielen ($7,400), WR Kenny Golladay ($6,900), WR Larry Fitzgerald ($5,900), WR Jamison Crowder ($5,400), RB Nick Chubb ($7,400), RB Devonta Freeman ($6,700), RB Austin Ekeler ($6,400), RB Peyton Barber ($5,500), RB Matt Breida ($5,400) and TE Mark Andrews ($5,400).

Here is a look at my best FanDuel NFL lineup for Week 1.

NFL FanDuel Lineup: Best Week 1 Picks