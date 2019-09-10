Raiders Fans Troll Antonio Brown With NSFW Chant [WATCH]

The Oakland Raiders fans put on a show fit for late night TV against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Earmuffs, kids.

The rallying cry for Raiders fans for their matchup against the Broncos at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum was simple and NSFW: “F— AB.”

Here’s a sample of the chorus the Raiders fans had going all night — from the pregame to the final whistle.

NOTE: THIS CONTENT FEATURES LANGUAGE NSFW

For those who couldn’t hear it, here’s a more direct version from the pregame. Again, very NSFW language is used.

The ‘F*ck AB’ chants have started… pic.twitter.com/wArtj7vYA7 — Michael Ritter (@MikeSteveRitter) September 10, 2019

The chant is a shot at the team’s short-lived relationship with star wide receiver Antonio Brown, which ended in his shocking release and eventual signing with the New England Patriots.

Despite giving up draft picks for Brown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he never played a snap in Oakland, but made enough headlines for a lifetime with his frostbitten feet, head-scratching helmet debacle and near first-fight with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

Jon Gruden Approved Use of Phone Call in Viral Antonio Brown Video

One of the wildest final episodes in the Raiders breakup with Brown was a video where he the star pass-catcher was heard talking to Gruden about his latest absence from practice.

He announced the video on his Instagram and it quickly gained millions of views.

“With all these false narratives antagonizing me, it’s time for me to control my own narrative. Show the world I’m not the bad guy,” he wrote. “Show the world you can free yourself from the lies and become your own person. I am not just AB the football player, I am Antonio Brown, the person, who paved a way for himself to be in charge of his own life. Watch for yourself. Link in bio. Free me!”

Her’s the viral video if you missed it.

Gruden isn’t painted in the best light in the video, telling Brown to “stop this s— and just play football. How hard is that? You’re a great football player. Just play football.”

Brown then drops the line that seems like the point of the entire video.

“I’m more than a football player man,” Brown says. “I’m a real person.”

It appears Gruden somehow gave his full approval to use the audio, which seemed a bit strange. Alejandro Narciso, the producer of the video, joined the Dan Le Batard Show to explain.

“My whole thing the entire time when we were waiting for Gruden’s response was that Gruden’s gonna be like, ‘Listen, AB, I love you, man. But that’s disrespectful. I can’t be having you post our own conversations.’ Which is the response that I think anyone would think was gonna happen,” Narciso said. “And then, he responds like 15 minutes later. Three texts. He goes, ‘Wow. I love it! Loved it! I love it!’

“And I was like, ‘What?!’ And we were like, ‘All right. There’s our consent.’”

Antonio Brown’s Meltdown, Deal With Patriots Was Orchestrated: Report

There’s a theory floating around that Brown’s moves were deliberate so the Raiders would release him, making him free to sign with the Pats.

Robert Littal of Black Sports Online, said that a league source texted him saying that once Brown found out he could sign with the Patriots, he put the crazy train in motion to make it happen.

I just got a text from someone I trust in the league and they believe this was all coordinated. That at some point AB got word that Pats would sign him if he ever got released. — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 7, 2019

Further evidence is a report by Chris Mortensen of ESPN, which said Brown sought advice from social media experts just so he could get out of Oakland.

“Antonio Brown sought advice from professional social media consultants for ideas on how to accelerate his release from the Oakland Raiders, sources tell ESPN.

At least one consultant couldn’t tell whether Brown was serious or not, according to sources. Brown’s tumultuous tenure with the Raiders officially ended Saturday, when the Pro Bowl receiver was released by Oakland and signed with the New England Patriots.”

With pass-catchers Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller having strong showings early for Oakland, the Raiders fans likely won’t care and will keep the chant going for the foreseeable future as a rallying cry, especially if the squad manages to string some wins together.

