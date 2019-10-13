Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield headed to the locker room on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after appearing to be injured after a short run.

Mayfield stayed in the game after the hit, but appeared gimpy on his throws following the play. He looked hurt on a short throw that went awry, wincing in pain. Following a fumble by Nick Chubb, Mayfield headed for the locker room early in the third quarter.

#Browns Mayfield going to the locker room — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 13, 2019

“When he ran off to the locker room he looked fine, but as soon as he got out of eyes view, he limped,” sideline reporter Laura Okmin said on the broadcast.

Mayfield returned from the locker room and was diagnosed with a hip injury.

#Browns Mayfield hip x-rays negative — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 13, 2019

Mayfield took hits to both his hip and knee during the game. He had passed for 230 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 of 29 passing. He also tossed two interceptions, one in the end zone.

He returned to the game without missing an offensive series. He completed passes to Nick Chubb and Odell Beckham, but penalties plagued the drive forcing a punt.

Mayfield has struggled this year and had the worst game of his career against the 49ers last week. The former No. 1 overall pick was 8 of 22 for 100 yards, 2 interceptions, with a passer rating of a paltry 13.4.

It was the first game in his career he did not throw a touchdown pass and found himself wearing a hat on the sideline in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

Garrett Gilbert is Baker Mayfield’s Backup in Cleveland

Mayfield’s backup is Garrett Gilbert, who played at the end of the of the 49ers game but did not throw a pass.

Gilbert is a journeyman in the NFL, but recently made a name for himself in the now-defunct AAF. Gilbert was 157-of-259 for 2,152 yards with 13 touchdowns with the Orlando Apollos. The Browns are Gilbert’s sixth team.

Both Mayfield and Gilbert attended Lake Travis High School in Texas and the quarterbacks are four years apart — Mayfield is 24, while Gilbert is 28.

While Mayfield’s time would come, Gilbert was a highly touted five-star prospect that the future Hesiman winner looked up to, as ESPN’s Jake Trotter profiled.

Premier among those are Mayfield’s nickname, the “fat 12-year-old,” which still holds to this day.

“He had to toughen up to come up [with us] a little bit,” Gilbert told Trotter. “But he was always a competitor. He stuck his nose in there and he’d hop right back up.”

Mayfield had high praise for Gilbert as well.

“I’ve always looked up to Garrett,” said Mayfield. “It’s so surreal to have him on the same team.”

Browns Address Odell Beckham Trade Rumors

After rumors started to circulate that the Cleveland Browns were fielding calls about their star wide receiver, Cleveland general manager John Dorsey didn’t leave any room for the imagination with his response.

“That’s fake news,” Dorsey said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Here’s what Schefter reported in full:

Dorsey told ESPN he has not taken any trade calls on Beckham, is not interested in taking any calls and hasn’t even thought about trading him before the Oct. 29 deadline.

Beckham was involved early against the Seahawks, notching 5 catches for 82 yards in the first half, including an acrobatic 41-yard catch on the sideline.

READ NEXT: Browns Rookie Greedy Williams Speaks out on Missing Games