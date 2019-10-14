Dez Bryant Claims Cowboys Have Too Many ‘Pointless Meetings’

Plenty of people have chimed in on the Dallas Cowboys’ problems, and receiver Dez Bryant did not hold back his thoughts on his former franchise. When asked about the Cowboys’ issues on Twitter, Bryant cited “pointless meetings” and seemed to throw shade at Jason Garrett.

“Nothing to do with the players.. whenever training camp start for the cowboys it’s training camp until the season is over.. a lot of pointless meetings not enough time for the players to recover from injuries preparing for the next game…” Bryant tweeted.

Bryant later elaborated that he was sharing his thoughts “for the guys who are afraid to speak.”

“Just being honest.. I thought out all of my sacrifices that got me cut from the cowboys.. Im for the players and I’m going to speak my truth… I speak for the guys who are afraid to speak,” Bryant tweeted out later.

Bryant was active on social media after the Cowboys lost their third straight game. The former wide receiver also retweeted a Saints blog asking if he wanted to return to play for New Orleans.

.@DezBryant since you’re answering everyone, you wanna come join the #Saints? — Who Dat Dish (@whodatdish) October 14, 2019

Bryant Previously Said He Was Eying a “Mid-October” Return to the NFL

“Healthy, moving fast and explosive” words receivers coach David Robinson used to describe his workout with @DezBryant he’s working on his mind but looks like he’s still working on his game too pic.twitter.com/T16xhjunRQ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 1, 2019

During the offseason, Bryant noted he was eying a mid-October return. Given we are at that point on the calendar, it looks unlikely that we will see Bryant in a uniform anytime soon.

“I’m way better than I was before I went to the Saints last year,” Bryant told NFL Network’s Jane Slater, per USA Today. “Mid-October is when I’m going to be trying to get back in the league.”

At the end of August, Slater offered an update on Bryant’s workouts and a potential comeback.

“’Healthy, moving fast and explosive’ words receivers coach David Robinson used to describe his workout with @DezBryant he’s working on his mind but looks like he’s still working on his game too,” Slater tweeted.

Bryant Claimed “Garrett Guys” Played a Role in His Release From the Cowboys

That’s none of my business https://t.co/8HdSeN5ewZ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 14, 2019

This is not the first time Bryant has taken shots at the Cowboys and particularly the coaching staff. Back in 2018, Bryant claimed there were “Garrett guys” on the team that played a role in his release from the Cowboys.

“I’ll say this right here: I believe that Garrett’s guys [worked against him],” Bryant noted to the Star-Telegram. “I would say that. I believe that. I truly believe that. I won’t put no names out, but they know, and I want them to know on this air I know. I’ll shoot them a text message and let them know. Little do they know is they can wear that ‘C’ [for captain] all they want to, but in that locker room, they know who they run and they talk to. They know who they communicate with.”

During his impromptu Twitter question session, Bryant stopped short of pushing for Garrett to be fired. Bryant noted that the decision did not involve him.

“That’s none of my business,” Bryant explained.