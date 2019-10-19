Philadelphia Eagles Announce Uniform Color for Cowboys Game

For all those wanting the Kelly green throwbacks, no dice. The Eagles will be donning their midnight green uniforms for Sunday night’s battle in Dallas.

The last time the Birds went with the midnight green color scheme they smacked the New York Jets 31-6 at Lincoln Financial Field. Remember, NFL teams are allowed to designate three different uniforms throughout the season. In addition to midnight green, the organization traditionally chooses white and black.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie mentioned back in March that he wanted to bring back the Kelly green jerseys at some point in the near future. The issue has to do with the NFL not allowing a secondary helmet and the Eagles want a Kelly green helmet to match the uniforms.

The Eagles are only allowed to wear one helmet during the season: the traditional green one with Eagles wings emblazoned on it. There was no indication if or when that rule may change from the league office.

“The whole key is that we want a Kelly green helmet to go with the Kelly green jerseys,” Lurie told Philly Voice in March. “We’re trying to get the league to allow a second helmet. That’s where it’s at, so they very much know we want this and we want it badly, and we’re waiting.”

DeSean Jackson Leads Players Out for Sunday

The Eagles have listed six players as out for Sunday’s game in Dallas. DeSean Jackson is the most notable as the receiver fights through a nagging abdomen injury. Others ruled out include Nigel Bradham (ankle), Tim Jernigan (foot), Avonte Maddox (neck, concussion), Jason Peters (knee) and Darren Sproles (quadricep).

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was listed as a full participant at Friday’s practice despite being designated with an illness, while cornerback Ronald Darby was a limited participant as he continues to battle a hamstring issue. Darby is officially listed as questionable.

Rookie left tackle Andre Dillard will start in Peters’ place, with Darby and Jalen Mills expected to man the starting cornerbacks spots. Head coach Doug Pederson gave no indication on when Jackson might return but made it clear the team wouldn’t rush the receiver back.

“Nobody is ever 100-percent,” Pederson said. “Again, with the type of injury that he has, and being a track guy, a speed guy, it affects you. It makes a difference. Is he going to be 100% when he comes back? Probably not. Is he going to feel better? Yeah, he’ll feel better and be able to put it behind him and focus on football.”

Amari Cooper Leads ‘Questionable’ Players for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with their own rash of injuries, including some rather big names on offense. Receiver Amari Cooper (ankle/quad) heads the list of the team’s walking wounded, along with receiver Randall Cobb (back) and right tackle La’el Collins (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle). Both Collins and Smith are the Cowboys’ starting offensive tackles, so those would be huge losses. All those players are officially questionable for Sunday.

Cowboys are healthier than the Eagles. no excuses pic.twitter.com/79MrlRmH92 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 18, 2019

In addition, the team designated backup center Joe Looney (back), starting right guard Zack Martin (back/ankle), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (neck) and starting cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring) as questionable. The Cowboys will definitely be without one key player as nickel cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring) is out.

