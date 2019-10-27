Jets vs. Jaguars Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Maybe the Jaguars’ defense is better without Jalen Ramsey. Jacksonville forced a season-high four turnovers in last week’s 27-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It snapped a two-game losing streak and kept the Jags within striking distance of the AFC South standings.

New York (1-5) is off a short week and are short on confidence after an embarrassing 33-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night. The Jets will be without LB C.J. Mosely on Sunday, who could be placed on season-ending IR with a nagging groin injury. Gangreen is also thin on the offensive line after the team cut guard Kelechi Osemele amid an injury dispute.

Jacksonville (3-4) might have a bit of a quarterback controversy brewing as Nick Foles returned to practice this week after suffering a broken clavicle in Week 1. For now, Gardner Minshew will remain under center. The rookie has been solid this year tossing 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions in six starts with a 61.5 completion percentage.

Here’s a gambling breakdown for the Sunday afternoon matchup between the Jets and Jaguars.

Game Details: Jets at Jaguars

Date: Sunday, October 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: Fox

Spread: Jaguars -6.5

Total: 40.5

*All odds are courtesy of Covers

Betting Trends

Jets are 2-5 ATS this season

Jaguars are 4-2 ATS this season

Under is 4-2 in Jets games this season

Under is 4-3 in Jaguars games this season

Jaguars are 8-3 ATS in the last 11 meetings

Over is 6-2 in the last 8 meetings

How Jets +6.5 Can Cover

Exorcise Sam Darnold’s demons. The second-year QB said he was “seeing ghosts” on Monday night against the Patriots’ blitzing cover-zero defense. Darnold can’t play any worse than he did against New England, but he needs to find some consistency and cohesion with an offense that has been incredibly volatile this season. Making things more difficult, the Jets are just 2-6 ATS in their last eight games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game.

How Jaguars -6.5 Can Cover

Minshew Mania returns. It never truly left, but it’s certainly been quieter of late. After winning two of his first three NFL starts, the Jags have dropped two of their last three with Minshew under center. WR DeDe Westbrook is expected to play on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter. Westbrook is battling neck and shoulder injuries but still led the team in receiving last week with six catches for 103 yards.

Prediction

The Jets have the third-worst scoring margin in the NFL this season at -93. They have been difficult to watch at times and Adam Gase might be in over his head. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is still very much alive for an AFC South title and will face all divisional opponents over the next three weeks. That makes Sunday’s non-divisional tilt that much more important but it also sets up a possible look-ahead situation for a young, inexperienced Jags team with the Texans, Colts, and Titans looming on deck. Lookahead or not, the Jets are just not a good football team right now, and one less day of preparation will not help Darnold shake off the ghosts of Monday night. Jags cover in a game that has more points than people expect.

Jaguars 30, Jets 20

