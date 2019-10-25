Antonio Brown Throws Shade at Raiders, Derek Carr

Hell hath no fury like an Antonio Brown scorned. There a few public figures who are willing to speak their minds the same way Brown does. While at times that honesty can be refreshing, the wide receiver has a tendency of getting himself in hot water with what he says. It likely gives his agent Drew Rosenhaus a major headache, but he’s clearly never going to change who he is. Brown decided to go on Twitter early Friday morning and fire off many tweets, some of them directed at the Oakland Raiders.

I blew it or owner rip the deal study facts not online fiction https://t.co/Q3TgTXtAZL — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

They took that away sir I didn’t void it myself they served me a paper lied to my face https://t.co/OerpDdd1WF — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

It seems like in the above tweets, Brown is referencing Mark Davis. The owner of the Raiders stayed very quiet during the whole controversy, but he would’ve had to been involved in some capacity. Brown was set to be the team’s biggest star heading into Las Vegas in 2020, so the decision to cut him didn’t come lightly. Davis doesn’t seek the spotlight very often. He didn’t want all the bad PR Brown would’ve brought with the move to Vegas looming, so the final call was likely his and that’s why the wide receiver is calling him out.

Brown didn’t stop with the previous tweets. One of the more surprising twists of the whole fallout was the disintegration of Brown’s and Derek Carr’s relationship. Based on the offseason, the two men seemed to develop a strong bond. There were many videos of the two practicing together. It was looking like they were about to form one of the top wide receiver – quarterback duos in the NFL. Something happened between the two men that caused the relationship to sour. In the midst of the drama, Brown threw shade at the quarterback and unfollowed him on social media. Derek Carr has remained quiet on the issue, but his brother David blasted the wide receiver. Brown clearly isn’t over it as he threw a couple of jabs towards Carr on Friday.

All was part of ultimate plan no support either way with those guys https://t.co/Gp3lTndKf0 — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Sorry it didn’t work bought crib out there was ready to go to work but I was to much steak for a chicken plan https://t.co/gPwq9RvCBX — AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

Brown references the “chicken plan,” which was the mantra that the two men created together. It’s unclear how they came up with that slogan, but it’s clear that the plan was never executed. He also suggests that he didn’t receive any support from Carr, Jon Gruden or Mike Mayock. His falling out with Carr may have simply come from the quarterback not directly defending him. Carr remained pretty quiet when most of the news was coming out and that could’ve upset Brown.

It’s disappointing that Brown couldn’t keep his head straight in Oakland. The Raiders are better than expected but are struggling at wide receiver. Having a player of Brown’s caliber could’ve made the difference in some of the team’s loses. Obviously, that could be taken with a huge grain of salt. Brown causes controversy. That’s what he does and it probably wouldn’t have stopped. In the long term, the Raiders are better off without him. The worst part is that they lost two draft picks in the process and just got a big headache in return.

