Jon Gruden, Damian Lillard Rip Referees Over Loss vs. Packers

Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers started off well for the Oakland Raiders, but the tires feel off pretty quickly once Derek Carr turned the ball over at the goal line right before half time. The referees also didn’t do the team any favors as there were several questionable calls. This led NBA superstar Damian Lillard to call them out on Twitter.

Out of every NFL game I watch I never see these terrible whistles that the @Raiders get smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 20, 2019

Lillard wasn’t the only one who wasn’t very happy with the officiating. Head coach Jon Gruden had to hold his tongue as much as possible, but he clearly didn’t appreciate how the referees handled the game.

“The referees, I wasn’t happy with some of the calls, obviously,” said Gruden after the game.

The team can’t play horribly on defense like they did and completely blame the referees for the loss. The officiating didn’t help, but Paul Guenther’s unit needs to improve if the Raiders are going to have any chance at the playoffs.

Derek Carr Laments Costly Fumble

It's overturned and ruled a fumble and a touchback. 2nd time in his career Derek Carr has been guilty. Kills an impressive drive too. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/fGrOAZmwbT — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 20, 2019

Like mentioned before, a Derer Carr fumble out of the end zone was the turning point in the game. Instead of the Raiders going up 17-14 at half time, the Packers scored off the turnover and scored again on their first drive of the second half making the score 28-10. From there, the game was out of reach for Oakland as the defense had no answer for Aaron Rodgers. Carr had a chance to discuss the play after the game.

“It’s one of those plays if you score, everyone is high-fiving you – you fumble the ball, everyone is like ‘do it better,” said Carr about the fumble. “I understand I messed up, I dropped the ball… That’s completely my fault”

It was a bad play by the quarterback, but he did his best to try and bring the team back. The Raiders simply need to be better on defense if they’re going to compete with the NFL’s top teams.

The Long Road Trip Is Almost Over

The Raiders are in the midst of a really long road trip and haven’t played in Oakland in four games. They still have one more game away from home before they return to the bay area. Carr thinks that once they get through the trip, a run is possible.

“It’s kind of unheard of,” said Carr about their long road trip. “We’re in our right position to make a run coming with a whole bunch of home games. We need Raider Nation to be loud, be aggressive, to be there after we get back from this last game because we can put ourselves in the position to make a run with a lot of home games.”

The fact that the Raiders have won two of the games on their road trip is already a solid showing for them. They head to Houston to play a strong Texans team in Week 8. A win won’t be necessary for them to stay in the playoff hunt. However, they will need to go on a strong run for the second half of the season if they’re going to have any chance.

