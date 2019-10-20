Falcons and Rams Have Bench-Clearing Brawl: [WATCH]

The 1-5 Atlanta Falcons have just let their frustrations show in a big way while playing the 3-3 Los Angeles Rams. After getting handily beat by the Rams on Sunday, a big-time brawl ensued after Falcons running back Devonta Freeman went after Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald out of apparent frustration:

It was a bench-clearing affair, and it ended with Freeman’s ejection from the game. Mid-fight, Rams All-Pro and reigning defensive player of the year Donald picked Freeman up off the ground and carried him a few feet before they were forcibly torn apart by officials.

The referees didn’t get away totally unscathed, as one went to the ground while trying to wrestle Freeman away from various Rams players. Fortunately, no one was majorly injured during the scrum.

Freeman, Falcons Are Clearly Frustrated

Both benches cleared after Freeman attempted to pick a fight with Donald, who is obviously a far bigger man. Clearly, the Falcons are a frustrated team at the moment, but Freeman is one of their best players–he should know better. He cannot help his team from the locker room.

The fight went on for several minutes. After Donald hoisted Freeman into the air, Freeman unsuccessfully tried to throw a punch at him, while Donald literally got the last laugh afterwards on the sidelines:

Maybe #Falcons RB D. Freeman shouldn't try to pick fights with #Rams DL Aaron Donald.. Donald literally picks him up into the air. Freeman holding onto him for dear life. Tries to throw a punch. Donald laughing on sidelines. Atlanta is big mad right now. pic.twitter.com/Ei2cwyXMRM — Deuce Windham (@RevDeuceWindham) October 20, 2019

The Falcons were predicted by some to be one of the league’s better teams this season–a few analysts even saw them making a deep playoff run this year. But after losing six of their first seven games, frustration and perhaps even a tinge of desperation have seemed to set in. Freeman was the only Falcons player who was ejected during the game.

No Rams players were ejected, presumably because they didn’t start the fight, and they weren’t really the aggressors so much as they were trying to defend themselves while also trying to contain Freeman, who was swinging punches and grabbing at face masks throughout the entire brawl.

The Rams have been a bit of a disappointment after losing their last three games in a row, but they handled the Falcons with ease Sunday, and may have gotten some of their mo-jo back after this game.

Twitter Reacts to Rams and Falcons Fight

Naturally, fans of both teams and fans of football in general had some thoughts on Freeman’s choice to pick a fight with the much-larger Donald:

A Falcons player just got body slammed by a ref while trying to fight a Rams player after Ryan threw a pick. Your 2019 Atlanta Falcons — 🅱️🅾️ (@11_bo) October 20, 2019

Who picks a fight with #AaronDonald seriously??? The #Falcons have drank entire pots of stupid juice this year the team has no leadership or focus #rams #nfl100 #nflredzone pic.twitter.com/8dIwW7u77t — Gamer_Hudson (@Gamer_Hudson) October 20, 2019

Live look at the fight between the Rams and the Falcons: pic.twitter.com/vPE76AdD1q — Hank Conger Appreciation Account (@ChirinoDoubter) October 20, 2019

Devonta Freeman tried to fight Aaron Donald. That's not a great idea.https://t.co/MyTc0JqGt9 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 20, 2019

Announcer Scott Hansen also garnered a few chuckles for his Star Wars reference when he compared Donald hoisting Freeman up to the way Darth Vader casually tossed around his underlings in the film, which was actually a fairly accurate assessment of the situation:

Well played, @ScottHanson on the Vader analogy during the Rams-Falcons fight.. pic.twitter.com/PVQc9EFNhN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 20, 2019

Later on in the game, Donald had a sack and a forced fumble, and he moved into third place all-time on the Rams sack leaders list.

Aaron Donald moves into third on #Rams’ all-time sacks list. — NFL Fan Blitz (@NFLFanBlitz) October 20, 2019

