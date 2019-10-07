Redskins Fire Head Coach Jay Gruden: What’s Next For Washington?

Apparently the key doesn’t still work. After falling to 0-5 yesterday, the Washington Redskins have fired their head coach Jay Gruden.

His firing comes as no surprise to anyone, especially Gruden, who has been painfully aware of his job insecurity for weeks. When asked Sunday whether he thought he would still have a job Monday, Gruden replied: “I’ll keep coming to work if the key works Monday.” After falling to the Patriots 33-7, the locks must have been decidedly changed.

Gruden’s firing came just after week 5 and has been the first firing of an NFL head coach in the 2019 season. He was the longest tenured coach with Washington since Dan Snyder has been in charge of the team.

The #Redskins have fired coach Jay Gruden, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

Redskins fire Coach Jay Gruden after 0-5 start: Gruden, the first NFL head coach to be fired this season, had been the longest-tenured coach of Daniel Snyder's two decades of ownership. https://t.co/BpBFvXuqsa — Patrick (@cahulaan) October 7, 2019

Redskins Will Begin Search for New Head Coach

By firing Gruden early in the season, Dan Snyder and Company should have ample time to find the right fit for the position and for the team. They have a bit of a situation at quarterback currently, so look for the team to go after someone with an excellent tract record shaping and building successful offenses.

A primary reason Gruden came under fire is the way he handled his quarterbacks. He had rookie Dwayne Haskins replace his starter Case Keenum in the second quarter of the team’s game against the New York Giants last week, and after deeming the rookie out of Ohio State not-yet-ready to play, the move was puzzling to some.

Haskins didn’t play well, and Gruden took the brunt of the blame for not being judiciously smart with his players. Gruden finished his tenure as Redskins coach with a record of 35-49-1 (.418 win percentage).

Since becoming the #Redskins head coach in the 2014 season, Jay Gruden went 35-49-1 for a percentage of .418. He started eight different Quarterbacks in that time (number inflated by last year's catastrophe though), and won the NFC East once. He signed 2yr extension in 2017. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) October 7, 2019

Will Dwayne Haskins See the Field Again This Season?

Redskins fans have been clamoring to see Haskins, and they now have to wonder if they’ll be seeing more of him now that Gruden is gone. Gruden has suggested that Haskins, who started just 14 games at Ohio State before being drafted in the first round by Washington, isn’t ready for the speed or action of NFL games yet.

“I’ve got to do what’s best for him,” Gruden said about Haskins a few weeks ago before changing his tune a bit last week: “No matter what we do with him, we’re going to be wrong,” he said, clearly frustrated. He may be right, but he certainly did not bring a level of calmness or cohesion to the team–at least not this season.

The quarterback position for the Redskins has been a carousel with no direction all year, and the team has shown a scary lack of discipline with the amount of penalties they’ve racked up this season. Whomever the team brings in next will have to want to work with and develop Haskins, and will be walking into one of the most uncertain situations at quarterback in the NFL.

