Analyst Rips Chiefs Coach for Patrick Mahomes Injury

When Patrick Mahomes went down in the first half with a knee injury, the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL fans alike took a collective breath. Mahomes left the game and didn’t return, and while early results suggest that he did not significantly damage his knee, the third-year quarterback will still miss at least three weeks, according to early reports.

One current NFL analyst, former Baltimore Ravens tight end Shannon Sharpe, took to Twitter to criticize the Chiefs coaching staff for calling for a quarterback sneak at a time when Mahomes was already injured. Sharpe called the play-calling into question, saying it was “dumb coaching” to call a for quarterback sneak at all considering Mahomes was nursing a high ankle sprain entering the game.

That’s dumb coaching. You know your qb has a bum ankle and you call a qb sneak? 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2019

It’s clear how important Mahomes is to the Chiefs and to the city. Prior to the game on Thursday night, a church in Kansas held a prayer session in order to pray for Mahomes’ injured ankle. The reigning MVP had been nursing a high ankle sprain heading into the game, and his play has clearly been marred by the injury.

Shannon Sharpe Blasts Andy Reid

Sharpe elaborated further on his FS1 show Undisputed Friday, where he had this to say about the play call on which Mahomes was injured:

“Your quarterback has been nursing an ankle injury since Week 1. He hurt it in Jacksonville and it hasn’t gotten any better…Football is an inherently dangerous game, and there’s a risk every time you step on the field. But there’s also something called an unnecessary risk…He has an injured ankle. Why would you put him in harm’s way by asking him to run a quarterback sneak?” Sharpe asked.

Noting that while Mahomes injured his knee and not his ankle on the play, Sharpe said:

“I’ve had ankle injuries, and when I had my first ankle injury in 1993, guess what I had to have off-season surgery on? My right knee. Do you know why? Because all I did was compensate. Because I didn’t want to put pressure on that left ankle, I ended up compensating so much, I hurt the right knee.”

Sharpe went on to cite Peyton Manning as an example of how to handle a quarterback playing with an injury, noting that after Manning hurt his knee, he didn’t run any more quarterback sneaks. If this were the Super Bowl or a game of huge importance, Sharpe said, it would be different. But why risk further injuring your star player in the seventh game of the season against a mediocre opponent in the Denver Broncos?

Sharpe then got pointed in his criticism, blaming Andy Reid for calling the play, or allowing the play to be called at all: “Andy is smarter than that…you don’t put the kid at risk… I don’t know why you would put him in harm’s way. If Andy called the play…I fault Andy,” Sharpe said. You can listen to the rest of Sharpe’s comments regarding Mahomes’ knee injury here:

While it’s unclear at present exactly when Mahomes will be back, Sharpe does have a point. Perhaps it’s not the best idea to send an already injured quarterback–especially one who has been your offensive bread and butter–into harm’s way when a simple handoff could have potentially netted the same result.

The Chiefs will look to backup Matt Moore in Mahomes’ absence.