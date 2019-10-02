Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 2

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by the Washington Nationals shocking the Milwaukee Brewers with a thrilling 8th inning comeback to win the National League Wild Card Game on the opening night of the MLB Postseason.

We’ll also take a look at the Connecticut Sun tying up the WNBA Finals, a Houston furniture salesman placing a $3.5 million bet on the Houston Astros to win the World Series and a vendor being arrested for selling two beers for $724 at an NFL game. Yes, you can’t make this up!

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Washington Nationals Finally Break-Through in Postseason, Win Come-From-Behind Wild Card Thriller

If Tuesday night’s National League Wild Card Game was any indication of how this MLB Postseason will be, wow, are we in store for a show.

Trailing 3-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the 8th inning, and facing dominant closer Josh Hader with two outs, up stepped 20-year-old Juan Soto for the Washington Nationals with the bases loaded.

It’s the stuff October legend is made of in baseball.

Soto delivered the keynote of this postseason, ripping a single into right field that got by Brewers right fielder Trent Grisham, and all three runs came around to score giving the Nationals a stunning lead heading into the 9th.

Washington would hold on to win 4-3 and gave their fans a long-awaited postseason clincher. The Nationals had dropped three previous elimination games at home before Tuesday night’s incredible comeback win.

The @Nationals won their first winner-take-all game since 1981 – when they were the Montreal Expos. pic.twitter.com/NZoy8TjPjt — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 2, 2019

Things looked bleak right out the gate for the sell-out crowd of 42,993, as Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run home run to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead just two batters into the game. First baseman Eric Thames would add to the lead, making it 3-0 with a solo shot in the second.

Trea Turner got the Nationals on the board in the third with a solo home run off of Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff, who pitched four innings and allowed only the one run off Turner’s bat.

Max Scherzer didn’t have his best stuff but gutted it out for five innings for the Nationals, allowing three runs on four hits. The Nationals second ace Stephen Strasburg came in out of the bullpen and shut the Brewers down for three innings, allowing the Nationals to mount their 8th inning comeback.

Strasburg would get the win, while Daniel Hudson picked up the save with an uneventful 9th.

The Nationals advance to the NL Division Series, where they will face the two-time defending NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Game 1 is scheduled for 8:37 p.m. ET on Thursday in Los Angeles and can be seen on TBS.

Connecticut Sun Beat Washington Mystics to Even WNBA Finals; League MVP Delle Donne Goes Down With Injury

The Sun steal Game 2 in D.C.! @ConnecticutSun tie the series with the Mystics! #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/OgfLigfv9a — espnW (@espnW) October 2, 2019

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Washington Mystics on the road in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday to tie the series, but the game was overshadowed by Mystics’ superstar Elena Delle Donne going down with an injury.

The 2019 WNBA MVP removed herself from the game after just three and a half minutes and didn’t return after being diagnosed with back spasms.

Jonquel Jones capitalized on Delle Donne not being in the middle of the paint, scoring a game-high 32 points and picking up 18 rebounds for the Sun, who held on for a 99-87 win.

The @ConnecticutSun win Game 2 behind 32 points and 18 rebounds from Jonquel Jones. She's the 3rd player in WNBA history to record at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a playoff game (Candace Parker in 2012, Lisa Leslie in 2001) and the 1st player to do so in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/fDvdqcyd72 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 2, 2019

The Sun tied the series at one apiece and now head back for two home games at the Mohegan Sun Arena, as they attempt to win the best-of-five championship series to capture their first-ever title.

Delle Donne will have an MRI in the next couple days to determine the severity of her injury.

Game 3 will be held on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ABC.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON WEDNESDAY



MLB AL WILD CARD GAME: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics

The Athletics host the Rays in a one-game Wild Card playoff, with a trip to face the Houston Astros in the Division Series on the line. Sean Manaea (4-0, 1.21 ERA) will be on the mound for the Athletics, while the Rays will counter with Charlie Morton (16-6, 3.05 ERA).

WHEN: Tonight, 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

NHL OPENING NIGHT: Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues

The previous two Stanley Cup champions, the Blues and Capitals, face-off tonight as the 2019-2020 NHL season kicks off.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

