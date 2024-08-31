Jets Gamble Pays off as They Re-Sign Pass Catcher After Clearing Waivers

Sometimes you have to risk it to get the biscuit.

The New York Jets employed that very strategy when they decided to waive wide receiver Jason Brownlee. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic responded on social media saying, “[I] wouldn’t be shocked if Jason Brownlee was claimed by another team.”

After being cut by the Jets, Brownlee was subject to waivers, which means any one of the other 31 teams could have claimed him, placing him on a 53-man roster. We found out on Thursday, August 29 that Brownlee had cleared waivers and became an unrestricted free agent.

On Friday, August 30 the Jets announced that they had brought Brownlee back but this time on the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the green and white cut ties with pass-catcher Lance McCutcheon.

Jets Have Been Burned in the Past by Getting Cute

NFL teams start out with 90 players at the beginning of the offseason and by the time the season rolls around that number must be sliced down to a final 53.

During that process, everyone has to make some tough business decisions. Sometimes that can cost you. It certainly has in the past with the Jets.

For example in 2022 at final roster cuts, the Jets waived safety Jason Pinnock with the full intention of bringing him back once he cleared waivers. The only problem is he never cleared waivers and instead was awarded to the cross-town rival New York Giants.

Instead of keeping a quality player on the roster, the Jets got greedy trying to play roster gymnastics and they lost. Pinnock has now ascended to starter status for the Giants and New York was left empty-handed.

This time around the Jets got the best of both worlds. They claimed former Chicago Bears tight end Brenden Bates and were forced to create a roster spot which led to them cutting Brownlee.

After Brownlee cleared waivers they were able to bring him back on the practice squad to continue to develop. It doesn’t always work out that way, but when it does it’s pretty sweet.

Brownlee Is a Fun Developmental Story for the Jets

The pressure is off Brownlee in 2024. As a member of the Jets’ practice squad, Brownlee can continue to develop at his own pace with minimal expectations from the team or fan base.

Brownlee, 25, stands in at 6-foot-3 and tips the scales at 202 pounds.

While he has displayed flashes throughout his very short NFL tenure, Brownlee hasn’t been able to do it consistently.

In seven career games, Brownlee has registered five receptions for 52 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Jets’ moving on from Brownlee initially also speaks to how confident they are in the recovery/rehab of wide receiver Mike Williams. He has returned to team drills at practice which is the final step to get him ready for the season.

If Williams was compromised seriously, the Jets would have held onto Brownlee as a big-body insurance policy at the wide receiver position.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed this week that Williams will suit up in Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers. He won’t be at 100%, but Saleh said his impact will be felt in the reps that he is in for.