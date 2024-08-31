49ers 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Shut Down by Broncos: Report

At long last, the 49ers have Brandon Aiyuk under wraps. Despite not participating in training camp activities or preseason games throughout the summer, Aiyuk and the team came to terms on a deal that will make him one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL, a position that has undergone skyrocketing valuations this year. Aiyuk’s deal is worth a massive $120 million over four years, with $76 million of the contract guaranteed.

Aiyuk is just the sixth receiver to land a contract with an average value of $30 million per year or more, along with Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, AJ Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Tyreek Hill. All of those contracts, except for that of Hill, were signed this offseason.

But it almost did not happen, according to multiple reports. Before committing to Aiyuk, the 49ers had a deal on the table that would have sent Aiyuk to the Steelers for second- and third-round picks, That deal was contingent, though, on the 49ers flipping the third-rounder for Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton, who wants a new contract, too.

The Broncos, though, would want more in a deal for Sutton, and rejected the offer.

49ers Would Have Flipped 3rd-Rounder

While it has been known that the 49ers were open to trading Aiyuk, they were not about to do so unless they could bring in a quality replacement for him. The team is facing a salary cap Armageddon after this season, so San Francisco needs to be all in on 2024 to make the most of their Super Bowl chance, after coming up short against the Chiefs in overtime back in February.

Diana Russini of The Athletic reported the specifics of the failed Sutton pursuit.

“The 49ers only were willing to trade Brandon Aiyuk if they could get a top-flight WR to replace him. They offered a third-round pick to Denver for Courtland Sutton, and then would’ve dealt Aiyuk to the Steelers, but the Broncos declined the offer,” she wrote on Twitter/X.

Albert Breer of SI.com then chimed in: “This scenario, as I understand it, would’ve had the 49ers landing 2nd- and 3rd-round picks from Pittsburgh for Brandon Aiyuk, flipping the 3 to Denver. The Steelers didn’t want to part with a player for Aiyuk. All’s well that ends well—Keeping Aiyuk was always SF’s preference.”

Brandon Aiyuk Contract Sets up Tough 2025

The settling of the Aiyuk situation is a relief for the 49ers, given that the team wanted to keep Aiyuk all along, as Breer and others reported. Aiyuk rang up 1,342 yards on 75 catches last year, making him one of the most effective deep-ball receivers in the NFL.

But it does set up the 49ers now with two issues that need attention. The first is immediate—they need to find a contract for Trent Williams, the left tackle who might well be as important to the 49ers as Aiyuk is. Williams is in the fourth year of a six-year, $138 million contract with the 49ers, though much of the remaining money on his deal is not guaranteed.

It’s likely the 49ers will work something out that includes a slight bump up in pay and more guaranteed money for Williams who was a Pro Bowler for the 12th consecutive year in 2023.

The other issue will be handling the 49ers spate of 2025 free agents and new contracts, which includes quarterback Brock Purdy, the bulk of the defensive backfield, half of the team’s top offensive linemen and could very well lead to the release of star receiver Deebo Samuel.

But that’s for next winter. For now, Aiyuk is in the fold, and Williams is the priority.