Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Dealing Star RFA Defensemen to Montreal

Detroit Red Wings star defenseman Mortiz Seider remains unsigned as an RFA and one trade pitch has the team trading him.

The website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades and one user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings deal Seider to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster deal.

Red Wings acquire:

Canadiens acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Montreal would acquire one of the best young defensemen in the NHL, but it would be a hefty price.

Detroit would acquire Matheson who has two years left on his eight-year $39 million deal. Matheson could immediately be a top-four defenseman for Detroit and could be used as a trade chip at the deadline.

The bigger part of the return is Reinbacher and Hutson who are two top defense prospects. Reinbacher was drafted fifth overall by Montreal in the 2023 NHL draft and could push for NHL minutes next season.

Hutson, meanwhile, is 20 and made his NHL debut last season. The defenseman was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft and in 2 games last season with the Canadiens, he recorded 2 assists.

Seider, meanwhile, is an RFA and has yet to re-sign with Detroit. The 23-year-old was selected sixth overall in the 2019 NHL draft. He would immediately become Montreal’s best defenseman as last season, he recorded 9 goals and 33 assists for 42 points in 82 games. He won the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Red Wings Coach Not Worried About Seider Not Being Signed

Seider completed his three-year $2.59 million entry-level deal with the Red Wings. The defensemen have been an RFA since July 1. But, despite not being signed, Detroit’s coach Derek Lalonde said he isn’t worried about that.

“I’m not worried,” Lalonde said to The Detroit Free Press. “It’s all part of it. I’ve had a little experience with this in the past with RFAs. It’s all part of the process.”

Lucas Raymond is another star player and an RFA for the Red Wings. Yet, Lalonde knows a deal will eventually get done as he says both players are a key part of the roster.

“I’ve talked with them two to three times during the summer and we don’t even talk about the contract,” Lalonde said. “That’s between Steve and them. With us, it’s just the same message as with the other guys — we want to progress, we want to keep moving, keep building this. Obviously, those two guys are a big part of it.”

The Red Wings failed to make the playoffs last season as Detroit hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

Huston Could See Time in AHL

In the proposed deal, one of the key pieces going back to Detroit is Hutson.

Although Hutson turned pro last season and made his NHL debut, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes went on BPM Sports on August 27, and hinted at the prospect playing in the AHL next season.

“I don’t want to hide Lane Hutson. We want Lane Hutson to turn into the best defenceman that he can become. If he needs to improve his game and he’s better off in the AHL, we’ll send him to Laval,” Hughes said in French (translated by DailyHive). “We won’t keep him in the NHL just to turn him into a power play specialist.”

Hutson would be able to develop even further in the AHL as he continues to adjust to the pro game.