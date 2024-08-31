Giants Play Musical Chairs and Cut Player Right After Re-Signing

The New York Giants officially announced the signing of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson on Saturday, August 31, bringing the longstanding player back to New York for a fourth consecutive season. In a corresponding move, the Giants have cut tight end and fullback Jakob Johnson.

Adoree’ Jackson is In, Jakob Johnson is Out

The Giants took to X to share the news of signing Jackson with a post featuring a photo of the player and the message, “Welcome back Adoree’.”

The team also shared an official statement about the move, writing the team released Johnson in a “corresponding move.”

Jackson was brought to the New York Giants during free agency ahead of the 2021 season. Over his past three seasons with the team, he’s played 37 games with 36 starts and totaled 176 tackles (136 solo), two interceptions, 23 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, as well as three tackles for loss. Jackson has also appeared in postseason games for the Giants. He played in both postseason games during the 2022 season. In those games, he recorded 14 tackles (11 solo) and one tackle for loss. Before becoming a Giant, Jackson played for a season with the Tennessee Titans. With the Titans, Jackson appeared in 46 games with 41 starts and clocked 200 total tackles (176 solo), two interceptions, 33 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, as well as six tackles for loss. Jackson also had a previous history with Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. During his first three seasons with the Titans, he worked with Bowen, who was the Titans’ outside linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The Giants and Roster Gymnastics with Jakob Johnson

Johnson was out, in and now, he’s out again.

The Giants cut Johnson on Tuesday, August 27, following two preseason games on the team.

At the time, Dan Duggan of The Athletic took to X to say that he was surprised by the move.

“There goes my perfect roster projection,” Duggan wrote. “Would think he’s a P-squad candidate. He has a skill set that adds something different to the roster.”

Then, the next day, on Wednesday, August 28, the Giants signed Johnson to the practice squad.

Again, Duggan took to X to discuss the move, giving it his stamp of approval and stating, “Makes sense. Johnson could be elevated early in the season since he could have a role as FB and on ST.”

In an August 16 feature for NorthJersey.com, writer Art Stapleton said Johnson “was destined to join the New York Giants this season.”

“Johnson is here because of the numbers’ game at tight end, but he’s a fullback in just about every sense of the word,” Stapleton wrote. “How (Brian) Daboll will deploy him within the running attack over the next few weeks to see if Johnson has value should be interesting. Bricillo has been praised internally for how he has helped cultivate a global approach within the offense for the run game, making sure his linemen work in tandem with the tight ends and the backs.”

But, this is one density that’s not being filled, and Johnson is now a free agent.