Giants Writer Says Joe Schoen Would ‘Open Up That Checkbook’ for NFC East QB

oe Schoen has tethered his future to Daniel Jones, but that won’t stop the New York Giants’ general manager from opening “up that chequebook” to sign Dak Prescott from NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

It’s a bold idea, but Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News believes it could happen. He made it clear on an episode of The Zach Gelb Show, “I do think Joe Schoen would be the type of GM who would go and try to open up that checkbook for a quarterback like Dak Prescott, potentially, if comes to that.

"I do think Joe Schoen would be the type of GM who would go and try to open up that checkbook for a quarterback like Dak Prescott." –@PLeonardNYDN on Dak Prescott potentially joining the Giants after this season. @InfSportsNet @BleavNetwork @NYDailyNews @WFAN660 pic.twitter.com/1tcxZn4ORi — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) August 29, 2024

Prescott is currently waiting on a new deal with the Cowboys, a wait that’s dragging on, so he could be one of the prized names in NFL free agency next March. It would take big money for the Giants to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler, but Leonard explained Schoen’s had no problem making splash moves with the Giants.

“We saw him trade for Brian Burns at a position, a priority position, edge-rusher. He’s now the third-highest paid edge-rusher in the league. Behind only Nick Bosa and Josh Allen. We saw him sign Bobby Okereke for significant money at inside linebacker. Really, the Giants wanted to build through the draft and supplement through free agency, it’s kind of been a little bit the other way around. Even on the offensive line, paying for Jon Runyan Jr.”

If Schoen adds Prescott’s name to his list of lucrative purchases, it will likely mean the GM is fighting for his job next offseason. More than a few jobs will be on the line if Jones again fails to justify the Giants’ significant faith.

Dak Prescott Would Be Big-Name Gamble for Giants

The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is more decorated than Jones, but despite the accolades, Prescott would still be a risk for the Giants.

The 31-year-old had his critics, mostly notably for a miserable playoff record that stands at 2-5, per StatMuse. Prescott’s latest postseason setback came against the Green Bay Packers last season, when the Cowboys’ starter threw two interceptions, including a telegraphed pick-six to safety Darnell Savage Jr.

Still needing to prove himself when the games matter most is one reason why Prescott’s future in Dallas remains uncertain. The veteran’s expressed frustration about his contract situation, taking an apparent dig at owner Jerry Jones, and even aiming a barb at go-to receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Prescott might not get his new deal, but there are other reasons for the Giants to resist paying him instead. One of the signal-caller’s most vocal detractors, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports, thinks Prescott has been propped up by stellar offensive lines and run-heavy offenses.

Cowherd cited these statistics back in March: “When he gets 30-plus rush attempts behind him, he’s virtually impossible to beat, 53-7. Less than 30 rush attempts, he’s not a very good quarterback, 20-34, but this is more sobering. If Dake just gets a hundred yards rushing, again, he’s Mahomes. He’s 64-17. If he gets less than a hundred yards, Dak Prescott has nine career wins.”

Those numbers make for tough reading. Particularly for the Giants, who no longer have the running game to support an erratic QB1. Not after letting two-time Pro-Bowl running back Saquon Barkley join division foe the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Letting Barkley walk meant Schoen doubled down on the decision to give Jones a $160-million contract in 2023. It’s a choice set to decide Schoen’s fate.

Joe Schoen’s Future Depends on Daniel Jones

Jones has to play like the quarterback who took the Giants to the playoffs in 2022 and won a postseason game. Not like the brittle and mistake-prone, post-contract passer who couldn’t protect the football and ended last season on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

It’s a major gamble for Schoen to bet on Jones finally making the grade. The GM knows his job security depends on Jones’ performances.

Tension was obvious when Schoen bristled at questions about CEO John Mara’s demand for “significant improvement” after last season’s 6-11 finish, per Talkin’ Giants.

Whether Schoen admits it or not, he and head coach Brian Daboll are under pressure to deliver in Year 3. They need Jones to do the same.

If he can’t, Schoen probably won’t get the chance to make a splash move for Prescott or any other high-priced QB.