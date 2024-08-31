Rejected Lions Quarterback Named No. 2 Best NFL Free Agent

The Detroit Lions have two quarterbacks, Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker, on their 53-man roster, and they also signed quarterback Jake Fromm to their practice squad. But, they have not kept quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the fold for backup help. Now, Dallas Robinson of ProFootballNetwork.com has named Sudfeld the No. 2 best remaining free agent in the quarterback position.

Nate Sudfeld is Just Behind Ryan Tannehill

In an August 28 feature on the best remaining NFL free agents by position, Robinson listed Sudfeld as the No. 2 best quarterback still available in the league.

He noted that, “Sudfeld could end up back on the Detroit Lions’ taxi squad, especially since head coach Dan Campbell didn’t sound entirely sold on new QB2 Hendon Hooker,” but that seems unlikely, now that Detroit has brought Fromm onto the practice squad.

Robinson named Ryan Tannehill the No. 1 best remaining free agent in the quarterback position.

‘While Tannehill is coming off a disappointing season and has struggled with injuries for a few campaigns in a row, he’s easily the best QB option on the market,” Robinson wrote. “He’s 35 but still athletic enough to play in an offense that can get him on the move. Teams that finished near the bottom of Pro Football Network’s backup quarterback rankings might show interest in Tannehill with Week 1 approaching.”

Other quarterbacks to make the cut were C.J. Beathard at No. 3, Trevor Siemian at No. 4 and Blaine Gabbert at No. 5.

Not Everyone Thinks Nate Sudfeld is a Get

In a separate story about the best remaining free agents in the NFL, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report did not name Sudfeld as one of the best quarterbacks available on the market.

Knox was in agreement with Robinson on No. 1, though, and named Tannehill the best.