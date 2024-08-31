Bills Add ‘Dynamic’ Wide Receiver to Compete for Key Position

The Buffalo Bills aren’t done adding talent to their wide receiving corps, making a late signing for a player who could have the chance to compete for an important role on the team.

The team announced on August 29 that they signed former Denver Broncos wide receiver and return specialist Jalen Virgil to their practice squad, releasing wide receiver Deon Cain in a corresponding move.

Though he is starting on the practice squad, Virgil could ultimately have the chance to compete for the role of kick returner, a position that will take on added importance this year and one without a clear frontrunner in Buffalo.

Jalen Virgil’s Impressive Speed

As SI.com’s Kyle Silagyi noted, Virgil appeared in nine games in his rookie season with the Denver Broncos in 2022, making two receptions for 75 yards with one touchdown. He also returned one kick for 21 yards. Virgil spent the 2023 season on injured reserve and was waived on roster cutdown day.

As Silagyi noted, the 26-year-old has a reputation as a “dynamic” return specialist.

New #Bills P-squad player Jalen Virgil is a WR gadget guy/return specialist. Had 3 KOR TDs while at App State from 2017-21. He was with the Broncos since 2022, when they signed him as an undrafted free agent #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fUryPCw2mD https://t.co/48vqe27Uas — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 28, 2024

The Bills saw some major changes to their wide receiving corps this offseason, losing their top two receivers in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis along with several other veterans playing key roles. The team used its top draft pick on Keon Coleman and added a new group of veterans, including Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Virgil will also have some competition on the practice squad should an opening pop up on the active roster. Wide receivers K.J. Hamler and Tyrell Shavers, who each turned in impressive performances at training camp and in the preseason, ultimately failed to make the final roster but were brought back on the practice squad.

Bills Seeking Return Specialist

The Bills have been seeking a full-time kick returner this offseason, going through a number of candidates during the preseason. The team used rookie cornerback Daequan Hardy as their primary returns specialist through their three preseason games, but added some competition to the position when they traded for New York Jets defensive back Brandon Codrington.

Sal Maoirana of the Democrat & Chronicle noted that Codrington was a standout returner at NC Central and looked impressive returning kicks this preseason with the Jets.

“As a senior in 2023 he returned 14 punts for 275 yards and two touchdowns of 81 and 85 yards. He also had 20 kickoff returns for 358 yards,” Maiorana wrote.

“With the Jets, he had a 63-yard kickoff return against the Panthers and totaled six punt returns for 89 yards, meaning he was more productive than anyone the Bills tried on returns.”

The Bills landed Codrington for a swap of late-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The return specialist position is expected to take on greater significance this season after the NFL instituted new rules to encourage kickoff returns.