Broncos OL Appears to Shade Russell Wilson While Praising Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos moved on from Russell Wilson during the 2024 offseason.

They have essentially replaced him with rookie first-round pick Bo Nix. He has stepped in and won over the coaching staff and teammates with his play and personality. That is notably different from some of the hallmarks from Wilson’s tenure.

Starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey spoke to both. He also appeared to throw shade at Wilson in his praise for Nix when asked what he had seen from the rookie in terms of leadership.

“He’s been great,” McGlinchey told reporters about Nix on August 29. “Bo’s a great dude, and he’s a great guy to hang out with. Great guy to have a conversation with. I think he’s fit in unbelievably well. And I think he has come in and been authentically himself, and I think that’s all you can ask for him. And for us, he doesn’t have to be somebody that he’s not just because he’s the superstar quarterback of an NFL franchise.”

Fans on social media believed McGlinchey’s comments were about Wilson.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski wondered if that was the case after catching wind of the comments, noting he was not in attendance to gauge McGlinchey’s tone or the context.

Bo Nix’s Situation Far Different From Russell Wilson’s

Wilson spoke in June about feeling rejuvenated in Pittsburgh after an admittedly trying time in Denver.

Wilson’s leadership came under fire during his time with the Broncos.

Wilson made nine trips to the Pro Bowl and two to the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. He signed a five-year, $245 million contract upon being traded to the Broncos in 2022. Head coach Sean Payton was critical of Wilson’s way of operating upon the former’s arrival in 2023.

Payton screamed at Wilson on the sideline during a Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions. He also benched Wilson for the final two games of the regular season in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

Nix’s situation differs from Wilson’s as a rookie rather than an established veteran, and it shows.

“He’s a homegrown dude that really likes playing football, really likes being a teammate, and that’s definitely shown through the rest of us in the way that we appreciate his work so far,” McGlinchey said.

Payton made it clear at the NFL Annual Meeting in March that he had no qualms about cutting Wilson despite the $85 million dead cap charge the Broncos incurred.

Nix has helped justify the decision as McGlinchey’s comments show.

Insider: Brandon Johnson Chose Reunion With Russell Wilson Over Return to Broncos

Wilson still had support on the team, namely wide receiver Courtland Sutton and cornerback Pat Surtain II. They were among the Broncos players who supported the veteran after his time in Denver ended.

Wilson also named and thanked several of his former Broncos teammates in a post on X after getting cut.

One former teammate who was not mentioned found their way to Pittsburgh in free agency.

“Broncos tried to bring WR Brandon Johnson back to their practice squad but he had two strong connections with Steelers – former Broncos WR coach Zach Azzanni and QB Russell Wilson,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X on August 28.

Reserve players move around quite often, and even to rivals. The Broncos signed former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham to the practice squad on August 28.

Still, Johnson’s decision is another sign that Wilson left a positive impression on some in Denver.