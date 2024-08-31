Calls for Raiders to Go After Shedeur Sanders Grow After Dynamic Performance

The college football has officially started and the Las Vegas Raiders front office should be watching the nation’s top quarterback closely. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders has cemented himself as a player to watch and was impressive in his season debut against North Dakota State.

He threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns against the Bison while making some highlight reel plays. The Raiders may have the biggest need at quarterback in the NFL and many see Sanders as the perfect fit.

Adam Ferrone of Barstool Sports took to X on August 29 to say that Sanders is “such a Las Vegas Raider.”

Shedeur Sanders is such a Las Vegas Raider it makes my teeth hurt — rone’s gamblin corner (@rone) August 30, 2024

Pro Football Focus’ official X account also posted a similar thing.

That’s not to mention that Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby praised Sanders during his performance.

Sanders was eligible to declare for the draft this year but decided to stay another year in college. There isn’t as much high-end competition at quarterback so he could be drafted early if he keeps playing well. However, what might work in the Raiders’ favor is how particular the Sanders family appears to be.

Shedeur Sanders May Force His Way to Certain Team

Sanders will likely be a top-10 pick if he continues his high level of play. That could be a problem for the Raiders if they have a strong season in 2024. The team went 8-9 last season and finished with the No. 13 pick. It’s hard to imagine them being worse in 2024 with the additions of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, tight end Brock Bowers and quarterback Gardner Minshew. Plus, Antonio Pierce is the full-time head coach now and not the interim.

Luckily, the Raiders could get some help from the Sanders family if the Colorado quarterback is who they want to draft. Colorado head coach and Shedeur’s father Deion Sanders is very involved and has previously suggested that his son will refuse to play for certain teams.

“I know where I want them to go,” Sanders said on the March 22 episode of the “A Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “So, it’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen. It’s going to be an Eli [Manning].”

Sanders referred to the situation with Eli Manning from 2004 when he refused to play for the Chargers and forced a trade to the New York Giants. It sounds like the Sanders family would be willing to take a similar step to keep the quarterback from going to the wrong team.

Deion Sanders Likes the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders wouldn’t have to worry about Sanders refusing to play in Las Vegas. Deion Sanders has already admitted that he’s into the idea.

“That would be nice,” Sanders said of Shedeur Sanders potentially joining the Raiders, per a July 10 video posted on X by Vegas Sports Today.

Deion Sanders is also a big fan of Pierce. Now, there are likely a handful of other teams that the Sanders family would be OK with but the Raiders are appealing for a number of reasons. The team has an elite left tackle in Kolton Miller. Bowers is a young pass catcher who could have a big career and that’s not to mention Michael Mayer. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are a very good wide receiver duo and it looks like Tre Tucker could take a leap this season.

If Sanders went to the Raiders, he wouldn’t be going to an offense where he has to carry a massive load.