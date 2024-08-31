Giants Could ‘Upgrade’ by Signing NFL Free Agent Quarterback

The New York Giants are heading into the 2024-25 season with three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster: franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, as well as backups Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. But, with questions surrounding whether Jones is up to the task of being the team’s starting quarterback, one NFL analyst says the Giants’ should sign quarterback free agent Ryan Tannehill.

Bringing on Ryan Tannehill Could Be a ‘Smart Way to Have Insurance’ for the Giants

Cory Woodroof of USA Today’s For the Win has published a feature that matches 15 NFL teams with available NFL free agents.

“There really are still some good veterans still available as free agents right now,” he wrote, “and we’ve decided to go through and pair them with teams we feel could use them.”

In the article, published August 29, Woodroof began the tally by stating the Giants should ink Tannehill.

“The Giants are in trouble if quarterback Daniel Jones plays in the regular season like he did during the preseason,” Woodroof stated. “Brian Daboll enters his third season with the Giants with definite pressure to get wins, and that will be tough sledding with Jones under center if this is their reality.”

He added, “Tannehill might not be as good as he was in his second wind with the Tennessee Titans at this point, but the team should at least see if he’d be an upgrade. The NFC East won’t be easy this fall, but that’s no excuse to trot out bad quarterback play if Jones struggles. Adding Tannehill to the quarterback room feels like a smart way to have insurance at worst and a new starter at best.”

Woodroof isn’t alone in his idea that Tannehill could fill a hole for the Giants. Back in January 2024, Ezekiel Trezevant IV of Sports Illustrated suggested the Giants bring Tannehill into the fold.

Tannehill “might be someone to pursue,” Trezevant IV wrote.

Tannehill has played 155 games in his career. He’s 3,063 of 4,764 for 34,881 yards and 216 touchdowns to 115 interceptions. His record as a starter is 81-70, via Spotrac.

Daniel Jones Named a ‘Tier 4’ Quarterback

In the Athletic’s annual ranking of NFL franchise quarterbacks going into the new season, published on August 26 feature, Jones fell inside their Tier 4, down from his Tier 3 spot last season.

A Tier 4 quarterback means Jones “could be an unproven player or a veteran who ideally would not start all 17 games.”

In an August 28 press conference, Giants general manager Joseph Schoen discussed the team’s quarterback situation and stood behind Jones

Regarding the Giants’ current quarterback roster, Schoen said, “We like where Tommy (DeVito) is. Drew (Lock) had the injury, unfortunately. We’re going to continue to work with him. Daniel, we just think it’s probably the best thing to do right now with us.”

When asked about Jones and the Giants’ first team offense, Schoen said, “How do I feel? I feel good about it.” He added that he feels “good about where we are.”

The New York Giants will host their first regular season game on Sunday, September 8, at home against the Minnesota Vikings.