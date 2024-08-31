Chiefs Announce Handful of Roster Moves Including Unexpected Cut

Cutdown week is always chaotic, and the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t disappoint in 2024.

After cutting multiple recent draft picks as they sorted out their 53-man roster, the Chiefs announced another unexpected departure on August 30 as the Samaje Perine signing finally became official. “We have waived CB Eric Scott,” KC informed on Friday afternoon.

And yes, that’s the same Eric Scott that the Chiefs claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. More surprising, they waived 2023 seventh-round cornerback Nic Jones to get him.

Now, before you get too upset about Jones, he was a part of the handful of roster moves that occurred on Friday afternoon too. Along with Perine and Scott, the Chiefs also revealed an updated status on Jones, who has returned to Kansas City on a practice squad deal.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe also signed to the practice squad on August 30, officially — a transaction that was first reported on August 28.

Finally, the domino effect of additions and subtractions put KC one above the limit on the practice squad, which led to them releasing undrafted rookie halfback Emani Bailey.

Where Chiefs Roster Stands After Latest Slew of Transactions

With Perine joining the 53 and standout rookie Carson Steele holding onto his spot, the Chiefs are pretty set out of the backfield. Isiah Pacheco is still expected to start and receive the lion’s share of touches with Steele chipping in at fullback and Perine helping as a third-down and short-yardage option.

If anything, veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s role is unclear at the moment. The former first-round talent has missed a lot of time this summer while dealing with illnesses brought on by PTSD.

Despite that, the Chiefs have stuck with the staff favorite and kept him on their initial active roster. It’ll be interesting to monitor whether or not that continues — and how often Edwards-Helaire remains active on gamedays — as the season progresses.

Trades for defensive end Cameron Thomas and tight end Peyton Hendershot also fortified special teams as much as their actual positions — although Thomas should definitely rotate in while Charles Omenihu is out.

Elsewhere on the 53, the more stable positions have been quarterback, offensive line, defensive tackle, safety and linebacker. While wide receiver has settled after the JuJu Smith-Schuster reunion finalized some cuts.

Outside of the specialists, that leaves cornerback. And this is easily the area where things feel the least set in stone.

Chiefs Have Displayed Short Leash at Cornerback

Kansas City hasn’t been messing around at cornerback. As mentioned above, they waived Jones and 2024 draft pick Kamal Hadden without batting an eye.

A couple of days later, they did the same with Scott.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has been very clear about this all summer long — the coaching staff is looking for someone to step up in the wake of the L’Jarius Sneed trade and as of now, no one has. At least not definitively.

KC is down to just five players at cornerback on the active roster if you count nickel safety Chamarri Conner. He’s not an option to play outside, however, so that leaves the four names you’ve heard about all offseason as the first-team candidates on the perimeter.

Trent McDuffie will start Week 1, but who will join him? Will it be projected incumbent Joshua Williams, comeback story Nazeeh Johnson or late-summer riser Jaylen Watson?

With Jones and veteran Keith Taylor both signed to the practice squad, it’d make sense for the Chiefs to elevate one of them as depth against the Baltimore Ravens.