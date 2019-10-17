UCLA vs. Stanford Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The battle out West on Friday night will feature UCLA and Stanford. The Cardinal is starting to gain momentum and they will look to keep it going in this game at home.

After a sluggish 1-3 start, Stanford rebounded to win their last two games. Their most recent win was over No. 25 Washington. UCLA is having another tough campaign. They are 1-5 with their lone win being a miracle comeback against Washington State. Both teams are coming off their bye week which means they will be fresh heading into this one.

UCLA vs. Stanford Preview

The Chip Kelly experiment has been a complete failure at UCLA. After a 3-9 first season, Kelly has led the Bruins to 1-5 in 2019. Kelly, who is supposed to be an offensive genius, has had his team score fewer than 20 points in four of six games this season. This is not a good sign as they hit the road to take on a talented Stanford defense.

Stanford has had UCLA’s number. They have won 11 straight meetings with the Bruins and are 8-1-1 ATS in the last 10. Stanford got off to a slow start but they are beginning to ride their defense. The Cardinal held Washington to just 13 points in their previous game.

There is a wrinkle in this one for Stanford. Starting quarterback K.J. Costello has been ruled out with an injury. Right now, the Cardinal is not sure who will be under center.

“Davis is wavering between doubtful and questionable,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said.“We’ll see what Davis can do maybe on Wednesday, maybe get out and run a little bit. Otherwise, if Davis can’t go Jack (West) will go play.”

Shaw is referring to backup Davis Mills and third-stringer Jack West. It is sounding like West will get the start in this one. He is not a typical third-string quarterback. West received many of the backup reps in the spring for Stanford.

UCLA vs. Stanford Pick & Prediction

Being down your starting quarterback is never ideal but Stanford will have to lean on their defense more than usual. UCLA is no powerhouse offensively so they will have their hands full in this one.

Stanford is currently four-point favorites heading into this game according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Neither team is strong ATS this season. Stanford is 2-4 while UCLA is 1-4-1. The eye-opening statistic is Stanford’s recent success against the Bruins. Winning 11 straight is nothing to ignore.

“I’m not aware of that. I don’t go back, we’ll go back to last year because we played them and so how did they defend us?,” Kelly said on the losing streak. “We’re looking at personnel and scheme but we don’t go back to three, four years ago because our personnel is different, our scheme is different.”

Kelly said all the right things in the interview but it is impossible to ignore a double-digit game losing streak to one team. It comes down to the fact that he has not built a good team in UCLA yet. Going on the road and beating a tough Stanford team does not seem likely.

PICK: Stanford -4

UNDER: 50.5

SCORE PREDICTION: Stanford 24, UCLA 16