Clippers Defeat the Rockets in Another Thrilling Game

The Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Houston Rockets tonight for a rematch as they were defeated last week, 102-93. Tonight, the Clippers earned victory over the Rockets in another thrilling game, 122-119.

Clippers vs. Rockets Game Recap

To begin the game the Clippers were off to a good start as they edged over the Rockets in the first quarter, 31-23. With big moves in the paint, Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell led the team in the first with six points a piece. Zubac ended the quarter with six points, one rebound, one assist and went 3-3 from the field. With just under eight minutes left in the second quarter, Russell Westbrook turned over the ball and Paul George nailed a three. Immediately after JaMychal Green scored a bucket off a layup, earning the biggest lead of the game yet, 43-30.

By the end of the first half, the Rockets stepped it up and trailed the Clippers by only four points, 55-51. By mid third quarter the Rockets scored eight points straight earning their first lead of the game, 62-57. Harden had seven of those points in less than 30 seconds, scoring a three-pointer with a foul and then another transition three. Lou Williams came out hungry and scored 10 points straight late in the third, tying the game up 76-76. The third ended with the Rockets on top, 84-80. Williams led the Clippers with 14 points, three rebounds and five assists.

With 10:56 left in the fourth Westbrook picked up his fifth foul on Leonard. Leonard scored at the line, then stole the ball at the other end of the court. He took the ball to the hoop scoring yet again to tie the game 86-86. With just under two minutes left in the game Beverley fouled out against Harden on a reach. Harden scored the three for an and one but missed his free throw still keeping their lead, 113-109. Williams answered back quickly scoring another three-pointer trailing the Rockets by only one point, 113-112. Williams got the ball at the corner with 30 seconds left in the game and scored a three to finally gain a lead for the Clippers, 118-117. With just over 20 seconds left in the game Leonard was called for a foul against Harden who scored both free throws to steal the lead again by one point. With 15 seconds left Leonard scored on a pull up jumper stealing the last lead of the game, 120-119. PG scored the last two points of the game off two free throws after fouling out Westbrook, ending the game in victory 122-119.

The New and Improved Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers didn’t only have their dynamic duo to show off tonight. The team also had brand new jerseys and a brand new home court.

In addition to brand new jerseys, the LA Clippers will also have a new court tonight. This is what it looks like. pic.twitter.com/Dfew8N6ko1 — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 23, 2019

According to the L.A. Clippers, the team will be wearing their new city edition jerseys every time they play at home which is 17 times total including tonight. Mister Cartoon an L.A. artist who was born and raised in the city, inspired the design of the jerseys and court.

“When I see the city logo on the jersey it makes me feel good because it’s capturing the true essence of L.A. I’m thinking about people being able to read it and still understand it still has that street edge to it where you can tell it’s been done by hand. These letters, they reveal a lot. They reveal a certain look of L.A., the history of L.A. and also the future,” Cartoon said.

Williams led the team tonight with 26 points, eight assists and three rebounds. The Klaw trailed him with 24 points, three assists and six rebounds. PG-13 ended the game with 19 points, seven assists and eight rebounds. Next, the Clippers are scheduled to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night at 6 p.m.