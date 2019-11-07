Clippers Mascot Plays Prank on Bucks’ Robin Lopez [WATCH]

The Los Angeles Clippers fell short in Wednesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, 129-124. The players on the two teams weren’t the only ones putting on a show for their fans though.

Clippers mascot, Chuck the Condor played a prank on Bucks center Robin Lopez, tricking him into signing a ‘friendship agreement.’ Much to his dismay, the agreement was not what it seemed to be.

Chuck the Condor had @rolopez42 sign a “Best Friend Agreement” 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/oaxT6tFRrI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 7, 2019

Robin Lopez agreed to sign an agreement with Chuck the Condor that laid their differences to rest. Now the two are B.F.F’s right? Wrong. After the Bucks center signed the contract, Chuck is seen pulling off the first layer of the document. Underneath, was the actual agreement which read, “BROOK IS A BETTER BROTHER.” Brook and RoLo are brothers who are both centers for the Bucks.

The Lopez Brothers

Both Robin and Brook are 7-footers who were drafted in 2008. RoLo has played for the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and now the Milwaukee Bucks. His brother, Brook has played for the New Jersey Nets, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and the Bucks.

According to SBNation, the brothers have played against one another in 22 regular-season games, in which Brook has come up on top 13 tim.es The two are now on the same team which hasn’t happened since 2008 when they played for the Stanford Cardinal. As ClutchPoints reports, Brook, aka ‘Splash Mountain,’ is known to be the better player as he is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. RoLo is averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

With the two being on the same team, one can predict many other run-ins with trolls.

RoLo vs. Team Mascots

This isn’t the first time a team mascot has poked fun at RoLo. In fact, he’s had quite a few run-ins with some mascots … even his own. In 2015, when Robin was with the Knicks, he got into a lightsaber duel with Bango, the Bucks mascot. Robin defeated Bango and dragged the poor mascot off the court.

In 2018, Philadelphia 76ers mascot Franklin got pretty hostile when teasing the 7’10” center. Per CNN, Robin was not selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game, so Franklin thought this was the perfect opportunity to make fun of him. He congratulated sideshow Rob for being an NBA All-Star … Mascot Assistant. The mascot gave the Lopez brother balloons, flowers and items he needed him to carry. RoLo then jokingly stomped on all the gifts.

Don’t worry @rolopez42, we pay well and offer a nice benefits package 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MG6NSO0GZX — Franklin (@SixersFranklin) January 25, 2018

Per CNN, Robin’s first tussle with a mascot was in 2012 when he played for the Portland Trail Blazers. Robin carried Hooper, the Detroit Pistons mascot into the locker room hallway and body-slammed him to the floor.

You would think that NBA team mascots would have learned their lesson by now.