Cowboys Defender Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges

Daniel Ross is now in hot water with the law — and the Dallas Cowboys.

The third-year Cowboys defensive lineman was arrested Wednesday morning in Frisco, TX., and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The arrest, first reported by the Fort Worth-Star Telegram and confirmed by the Dallas Morning News, occurred following a traffic stop.

The Cowboys have yet to comment on the matter.

Ross, 26, entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent signed by the Houston Texans. He joined the Cowboys later that year and appeared in three regular season games, tallying five tackles and a sack.

Dallas retained Ross for the 2018 regular season. The former CFL journeyman played in 13 games as a deep reserve lineman, recording 14 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

This past March, the team re-signed Ross to a one-year contract. He sustained a shoulder ailment, however, and was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Aug. 31.

Punishment for Ross?

Ross is a first-time offender as far as the league is concerned. They’ll investigate the arrest, and it’s possible, albeit fairly unlikely, he is slapped with a suspension. His employer, though, may take a fairly hard-line approach.

After shedding Rolando McClain and Randy Gregory, the Cowboys have done well to insulate themselves from negative off-field publicity. Ross’ face-to-face with Johnny Law comes two days after the club scored another blowout of the rival New York Giants, putting a damper on Dallas’ two-game winning streak.

Owner Jerry Jones may save everyone time and outright release Ross with an injury settlement. The Cowboys are absolutely loaded along their defensive line, as new arrivals Robert Quinn and Michael Bennett combine to form a lethal pair with DeMarcus Lawrence and Maliek Collins. This, on top of dependable backups Kerry Hyder and Christian Covington. So it’s not as if Ross was pushing for playing time, anyway.

The Cowboys already own one disappointing D-lineman in rookie Trysten Hill, a weekly scratch who’s regressing in front of their very eyes. On the surface, there’s little reason to hang onto a second, whose long-term status was shaky even before finding himself in cuffs.

