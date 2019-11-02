Cowboys Get Bad News on Leighton Vander Esch’s Injury: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are bracing for the increasingly likely scenario that Leighton Vander Esch sits Monday night.

That’s per multiple reports surfacing Saturday, following the Cowboys’ final practice before their primetime with the New York Giants.

Vander Esch suffered a neck stinger amid the club’s Week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett expressed confidence the injury was minor, and that Vander Esch would use the team’s bye week to heal up. It hasn’t gone according to plan.

LVE officially is listed as questionable — a true game-time decision — for the road trip to New York. Those around The Star believe, however, that he’s on the doubtful side.

“Unless things change rapidly, the Dallas Cowboys will be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for Monday’s game against the Giants, according to sources,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote. “Officially, Vander Esch is questionable. He suffered a neck injury against Philadelphia Eagles and the hope was the bye week would give him time to recover, but he continues to have soreness and range of motion issues. He went through three limited practices during the week but did not take any team snaps.”

“I’m told Leighton Vander Esch will likely not play in Monday’s matchup against the Giants,” D210Sports’ Brianna Dix tweeted. “He worked out in a limited fashion the past couple of days, not participating in team drills during practice. Still dealing with stiffness and mobility issues.”

The Cowboys will announce their inactives 90 minutes prior to the 7:15 p.m. CT kickoff from East Rutherford.

Potential Vander Esch Replacement

It’s next man up for Dallas, which enters Week 9 relatively healthy. If LVE cannot go, veteran reserve Joe Thomas would start opposite Sean Lee at linebacker. The team also will lean on Justin March-Lillard as depth for the divisional contest.

Vander Esch’s absence would be a big blow to a defense that ranks seventh in total points, eighth in yards, ninth against the pass and 12th against the run. They’ll need all the warm bodies they can get to defend Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who gashed Dallas for 120 yards on just 11 carries in the season-opener.

“I mean, his wheels. He just goes,” Barkley’s counterpart, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, noted Friday. “You just don’t really expect a guy that big to be able to go that fast, the way he turns on the jets.”

Fleming Ruled Out; Brown Questionable

The only Cowboys player assured to be inactive Monday is offensive swing tackle Cameron Fleming, who’s dealing with a calf injury. Fleming did not practice on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

In Fleming’s stead, Brandon Knight will work as the primary backup to left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’el Collins, both of whom were limited practice participants this week.

Cornerback Anthony Brown joins Vander Esch as the two Cowboys who were given questionable tags. Regardless of Brown’s status, the club is expected to grant a larger role to CB Jourdan Lewis, according to media reports.

