Cowboys’ Robert Quinn Goes on Scathing Rant Defending Colin Kaepernick

That Colin Kaepernick is back in the news, and what for — his staged NFL workout — shouldn’t be news to begin with.

This, according to Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn, who exclaimed in a long-winded rant Friday that it’s “embarrassing” Kaepernick is being forced to prove his worth to possibly re-enter the sport he once dominated.

“I wish him the best of luck,” Quinn said, per the Dallas Morning News, of Kaepernick’s league-wide tryout, scheduled for Saturday at the Atlanta Falcons’ training complex. “He should never have even been in this position for having your voice heard. He took his team to a Super Bowl. Pro Bowl. Done all that stuff. So for him to go through all what he had to go through for making a stance, which the media took it and ran and put him in this situation is kind of embarrassing to America that the guy has got to go re-prove himself over making a stance on something that shouldn’t have to be confronted in today’s world. So good luck, Kaep.”

Of course, the stance Quinn’s referring to was Kaepernick’s demonstration against racial and social injustice, which he showed by kneeling during the National Anthem. What he “had to go through” was a two-year period of inactivity from his 2017 departure out of San Francisco to today — a period that many believe the league precipitated by colluding to keep the dual-threat quarterback unsigned.

Quinn is well within his rights to speak out on Kaepernick and attempting to shame his detractors along the way. But it’s curious timing after Cowboys hardline owner Jerry Jones revealed earlier Friday that Dallas will not attend the workout, an eleventh-hour change of heart, refuting previous reports, that caught some inside The Star by surprise.

“We’re not gonna have anybody there,” Jones announced on 105.3 The Fan. “We’ll look at the tape if we need any information there. We really like our quarterbacks.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Quinn Gives Spicy Quote on NFL Rules

Put it this way: the former Pro Bowl pass-rusher, who leads the Cowboys with 7.5 sacks, is as confused as anybody on a week-to-week basis regarding what flies and what doesn’t on the gridiron.

Pass interference? Roughing the passer? Catches? Fumbles? It’s clear as mud to players and fans alike, and Quinn furthered the notion that commissioner Roger Goodell has opened more questions than provided answers with his numerous rule changes in recent years.

“Take it back to 1960 where there were only two rules: score and stop them from scoring. Man up. But now, the league has been a little bit Charmin, in a sense,” Quinn said, per the Dallas Morning News, clarifying that “Charmin” means tissue-soft.

Bennett Explains Standing for Anthem With Cowboys

Since his arrival to the Cowboys, Michael Bennett has toed the company line — literally. While he would previously kneel or plant himself on the bench during the playing of the Anthem, and he still prefers to as a chief supporter of Kaepernick’s cause, the Super Bowl-winning defensive end is doing what’s best for business by standing tall on the sideline.

“I feel at this point in my career, if my teammates asked me to do something and I can do it, [I’ll do it],” Bennett recently told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I know people want [to make it what] they want to. I don’t know what to tell them.”

Though, just because he’s barred from taking a knee, just because he can’t physically express his values while employed by Dallas, the fire to fight for what’s right will keep burning in Bennett’s heart. He explained to Hill that “this doesn’t take away what I have done…and the stances that I took, the death threats I have had on my life.” A man unmoved.

“I have done it all,” said Bennett, who won a title with Seattle. “I don’t think it makes me less of a person or makes them less of people. At the end of the day, people get caught into certain things and don’t get caught up into what people are doing to change society. We all are men. We are all trying to figure it out. None of us are finished products when it comes to society.

“I am a black man. I have always said that. I have always stood on what I have believed in every single situation whether it’s with Donald Trump, whether it was with the police, whether it was with police brutality, how women of color have been treated, how much money I have donated to different things, the causes I have stood up with, the people I have stood with. It doesn’t make me less of a person.”

READ NEXT: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Stunning Announcement on Colin Kaepernick

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL