Eagles Injury Report: Updates on Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Howard, Jason Peters

The Eagles put out their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game. There are some key names in jeopardy of missing time.

First, the team has ruled out wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle). He has missed practice all week and was considered a longshot to go. Look for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to take the bulk of his snaps and the rookie could be an intriguing flier this week in fantasy football leagues.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) was also ruled out, along with running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) who the team placed on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice for a third straight day and there is growing fear he will not be able to play. Howard would be a huge loss since he is the Eagles’ leading rusher with 525 yards and six touchdowns. He’s officially questionable for Sunday. The team signed Jay Ajayi on Friday and the 26-year-old appears to be a plug-and-play option.

Starting safety Rodney McLeod was also listed on the final injury report with a shoulder issue. He isn’t expected to sit out versus the Patriots. The same goes for Jason Peters. He was a full participant at Friday’s practice and is set to resume his starting spot at left tackle.

Eagles Officially Announce Jay Ajayi Signing

The Eagles had been rumored to be in talks to sign Jay Ajayi since late Thursday evening. The team made it official around 5 p.m. on Friday after clearing a roster spot by placing Darren Sproles on IR.

Ajayi could step in and contribute immediately since he already knows the offense. Remember, he was a vital cog during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run and rushed for 408 yards on 70 carries, plus 184 more yards in the playoffs. He has 562 carries for 2,516 yards and 13 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed RB Jay Ajayi and placed RB Darren Sproles on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/XAqweUIkLV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2019

Head coach Doug Pederson hinted that Ajayi would be integrated into the Patriots gameplan right away.

“Yeah, I think so. Don’t lose sight too, De’Angelo Henderson is on our practice squad, he’s another candidate that has been working really hard in our offense, knows our system, and has been here too, so we have a couple of options there,” Pederson told reporters Friday. “If it’s Jay and really if it’s either one, I think we can give them a little bit of work.”

Eagles WR Coach Says Mack Hollins ‘One of Our Top Graders’

One interesting tidbit that flew under the radar earlier this week was a quote concerning Mack Hollins. The third-year receiver has been getting a ton of heat for his lack of production this season, but maybe it’s not all his fault.

Eagles wide receivers coach Carson Walch offered that Hollins has been one of the team’s top-graded pass-catchers and seemed to give him a huge vote of confidence. Hollins has long been applauded for his gritty play on special teams, but the fact remains that he has just 10 catches for 125 yards. According to Walch, he’s been contributing in other ways.

“Yes, he does not have the catches. But at the end of the day when Mack Hollins grades out for us, he’s one of our top graders every week because he aligns right, he assigns right and he plays with great effort,” Walch told NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt. “We believe when the ball comes Mack’s way he’s going to make the play for us.”